Maui County’s Official Ballot Drop Box sites are open 24 hours and may take completed, signed ballots up to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Maui voters still have time to vote either by visiting a voter service center by 7 p.m. today (Nov. 8, 2022), or dropping their ballot in a designated drop box. Locations, and dates/hours of operation are posted below.

Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 but received after the 7 p.m. deadline will not be accepted for counting.

Voter service centers provide voter registration, accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots, and collection of voted ballots.

Voters are reminded that ballots have been delivered and that they should have received their ballot packet in the mail. Any registered voter who has not received their ballot should contact their County Elections Division to request a replacement ballot or visit a voter service center.

Voter Service Centers in Maui County:

A list of voter service centers in Maui County and ballot drop box locations and hours is posted below: Click here to view an interactive map of statewide locations.

Wailuku, Maui:

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku, HI 96793 Oct. 25, 2022, through Nov. 7, 2022, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Hāna, Maui:

Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Hwy., Hāna, HI 96713 Nov. 5, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Molokaʻi:

Mitchell Pauole Center, Conference Room, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Oct. 25, 2022, through Nov. 7, 2022, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Lānaʻi:

Lānaʻi Community Center, 411 Eighth Street, Lānaʻi City, HI 96763 Nov. 1, 2022, through Nov. 7, 2022, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



For voters with disabilities, voter service centers are equipped with accessible ballot marking devices for voters to vote their ballot privately and independently. The voting equipment features adaptive controllers, accessible tactile devices, and non-visual access. Voters requiring assistance may also bring a family member or friend to assist them. For more information about accessible voting options, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).

New Hawaiʻi voters needing to register for the 2022 General Election can register in person at any of the voter service centers within their county and vote on the same day. Registrants may also submit a paper voter registration application by Oct. 31 and may continue to register or update their voter registration online at elections.hawaii.gov with a Hawaiʻi Driver’s License or State ID. Individuals must be a US Citizen, Hawaiʻi resident, and be at least 18 years of age to vote.

Ballot Drop Boxes in Maui County:

Ballot Drop Boxes are established for voters to drop off their voted mail ballot packet to be collected by the County Elections Division. Ballot Drop Box locations are listed below: