VC: Wendy Osher for Maui Now

Maui residents are waking up to a new Mayor. The Richard Bissen campaign declared their candidate mayor after a second printout was released at around 10 o’clock last night, saying the margin was enough for the campaign to logistically secure his spot.

Before going to sleep last night, the retired judge had garnered nearly 58% of the vote and was leading incumbent Michael Victorino by nearly 6,500 votes. This morning, his mission was to thank the public with plans to establish a team to help with his administration.

We had a chance to catch up with Bissen this morning, as he joined his wife in sign waving and thanking the community at the Hāna Highway / Haleakalā Highway intersection. He discussed the road ahead and how he plans to carry out his promise of Kamaʻāina Prosperity.

“What I plan to do, what I said I would do in the first 180 days of our administration, is have 100 accessory dwelling unit permits approved,” said Bissen. “I think developing water sources is very important. I feel like we should have water in places where it’s drought prone, and places that are heavily populated. Right now, people are in one place, and the water is in another place.”

Click on the video above to view the interview.

View the 2022 Election Results here.