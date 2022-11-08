Maui Election

LIVE: 2022 Hawaii Election Results

By Wendy Osher
 November 8, 2022, 8:22 AM HST
* Updated November 8, 8:45 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
5 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Check back here for updated results as they are released, with a focus on Maui County races first.

Polls close at 7 p.m. this evening, but the first results are not expected until around 7:30 p.m., or possibly later, depending on when the last voter who is in line at that time, casts their ballot.

Elections officials tell Maui Now that the first report will be released after voting closes, after the Office of Elections has confirmed that all of the voter service center locations have closed.

The first report is expected to include everything received through Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. During the Primary Election, the data contained in the first printout accounted for a little over 80% of the total votes cast.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Historically it was a little bit higher–closer to 90%–but this past election, a lot of people seemed to vote on [Primary] Election Day or drop off their ballot on that day,” said Auliʻi Tenn, who works in the state Office of Elections, Counting Center Operations.

The majority of results in the first printout traditionally include votes received by the county elections division from the places of deposit or the mail.

The first report will also include results from the Hāna Voting Service Center in East Maui, which was only open on Saturday, Nov. 5; but all other locations that close on Election Day will not be included until later.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The second report is due out at around 10 p.m. The state office of elections anticipates the second report will include all of the in-person voting from Voter Service Center locations that have closed.

“If we can get any mail-in ballots that we can add from that 3-4 hour time period, typically from around 6-9 p.m., that will be included as well,” said Tenn.

The election night third report will come out as each county finishes processing.  This is a staggered release and will include everything validated by the County elections division at the end of election night.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the primary last election cycle, the final printout for Maui came out at around 9:06 a.m. the following morning, and the statewide count was updated at 11:30 a.m.

Close focus will be on the Maui County mayor’s race which features incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger retired judge Richard Bissen. In the primary, Bissen finished on top, with just 1,660 votes separating the two candidates.

Other key races include all nine Maui County Council seats, four House and two Senate seats for Maui in the state legislature. Also at stake are multiple charter amendments that are up for consideration in Maui County, including one that if passed would create a separate Department of Housing focused on affordable housing, and another amendment that if approved would result in the establishment of Community Water Authorities.

*Check back here for updated results as they are released, with a focus on Maui County races first. More information on where to vote or drop off ballots is posted here.

Last Updated November 08, 2022 07:42am HST
Maui County Mayor
BISSEN, Richard (Rick)0(0%)  
VICTORINO, Mike0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
(R) AIONA, Duke For GOVERNOR TUPAI, Seaula, Jr. For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR0(0%)  
(D) GREEN, Josh For GOVERNOR LUKE, Sylvia For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (East Maui)
SINENCI, Shane0(0%)  
CARROLL, Claire Kamalu0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (West Maui)
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile0(0%)  
HERRMANN, Justin0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu)
AHIA, Noelani0(0%)  
LEE, Alice L.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (Kahului)
KAMA, Tasha0(0%)  
NOBRIGA, Buddy James M.A.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (South Maui)
COOK, Tom0(0%)  
KNOX, Robin0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)
UU-HODGINS, Nohe0(0%)  
BOONE, Nara0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (Upcountry)
SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa0(0%)  
HOCKER, Jordan0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (Lanai)
HOKAMA, Riki0(0%)  
JOHNSON, Gabe0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (Molokai)
PELE, John0(0%)  
RAWLINS-FERNANDEZ, Keani0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 11
(D) AMATO, Terez (T.Amato)0(0%)  
(R) CANTERE, Shekinah P.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 12
(R) JOHNSON, Dan0(0%)  
(D) YAMASHITA, Kyle T.0(0%)  
(G) STARR, Summer0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 13
(R) ADAM, Scott0(0%)  
(G) NIKHILANANDA, Nick0(0%)  
(D) POEPOE, Mahina M.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 14
(R) ARMSTRONG, Kelly J.0(0%)  
(D) COCHRAN, Elle0(0%)  
(A) NAKOA, Leonard K., III0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 6
(D) MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. (Mac)0(0%)  
(G) SHISHIDO, Melissah (Mish)0(0%)  
(R) WALKER, Sheila0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 7
(R) MCKAY, Tamara0(0%)  
(D) DECOITE, Lynn Pualani0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 1: Create a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing; including an advisory board and Hawaiian Home Lands Liaison
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 2: Department of ‘Oiwi Resources
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 3: Ethics and financial disclosures
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 4: Planning Commissions and Community Plan Updates
NO0(0%)  
YES0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 5: Council organizational meeting, remote access, government records
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 6: Fines and penalties
NO0(0%)  
YES0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 7: Administrative department heads
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 8: County Clerk
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 9: Police Chief
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Council Alternative Proposal 9A: Council’s Alternative to Proposal 9; Police Chief
NO0(0%)  
YES0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 10: Independent Nomination Board
NO0(0%)  
YES0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Council Alternative Proposal 10A: Council’s Alternative to Proposal 10; makeup of Independent Nomination Board
NO0(0%)  
YES0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Commission Proposal 11: Impacts of Charter amendments on County taxation and spending
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Council Proposal 12: Maui County Community Water Authorities
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
MAUI Council Proposal 13: Promoting Climate Change Adaptation
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
U.S. Senator
(R) MCDERMOTT, Bob0(0%)  
(D) SCHATZ, Brian0(0%)  
(A) DECKER, Dan0(0%)  
(L) BONOAN, Feena M.0(0%)  
(G) POHLMAN, Emma Jane A.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist I
(R) KRESS, Conrad0(0%)  
(D) CASE, Ed0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist II
(R) AKANA, Joe0(0%)  
(L) TIPPENS, Michelle Rose0(0%)  
(D) TOKUDA, Jill N.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 1
(R) TUPAI, Helen C.0(0%)  
(D) INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 2
(L) FOGEL, Frederick F.0(0%)  
(R) OSBORN, Holly L.0(0%)  
(D) SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 4
(D) RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)0(0%)  
(R) TANCHEFF, Nicholas M.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 8
(R) DES, Ana Mo0(0%)  
(D) KOUCHI, Ronald0(0%)  
(A) THRONAS-KAHO’ONEI, Kapana0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 9
(D) CHANG, Stanley0(0%)  
(R) PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 10
(R) SOON, Leilani M.0(0%)  
(D) IHARA, Les S., Jr.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 11
(R) SAKAI, Benjamin0(0%)  
(D) FUKUNAGA, Carol0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 12
(R) BOYD, Blake0(0%)  
(D) MORIWAKI, Sharon Y.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 13
(N) KWOCK, Michelle0(0%)  
(D) RHOADS, Karl0(0%)  
(G) SOUZA, Kapono Aluli0(0%)  
(R) TINAY, Matthew0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 14
(D) KIM, Donna Mercado0(0%)  
(R) RZONCA, Cheryl0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 15
(R) GODFREY, Lorene A.0(0%)  
(D) WAKAI, Glenn0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 16
(R) BEEKMAN, Patricia Yuki0(0%)  
(D) ELEFANTE, Brandon J.C.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 17
(D) DELA CRUZ, Donovan0(0%)  
(R) HUDSON, Anna Misako0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 18
(R) SMART, Mary0(0%)  
(D) KIDANI, Michelle N.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 21
(D) GABBARD, Mike0(0%)  
(R) KHAN, Matthew D.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 22
(R) DECORTE, Samantha0(0%)  
(D) SHIMABUKURO, Maile S.L.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 23
(R) AWA, Brenton0(0%)  
(D) RIVIERE, Gil0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 24
(R) FERNANDEZ, Antionette0(0%)  
(D) KEOHOKALOLE, Jarrett0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Senator, Dist 25
(R) LAURO, Brian S.0(0%)  
(D) LEE, Chris0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 3
(A) MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr.0(0%)  
(D) TODD, Christopher L.T.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 4
(R) HO, Keikilani0(0%)  
(D) ILAGAN, Greggor0(0%)  
(N) LEY, Brian C.0(0%)  
(L) LINTON, Candace T. (Candy)0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 5
(R) GOODWIN, Lohi0(0%)  
(D) KAPELA, Jeanne0(0%)  
(L) LAST, Michael L.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 6
(D) KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K.0(0%)  
(R) KENNEALY, Jonathan P.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 8
(R) PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams0(0%)  
(D) TARNAS, David A.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 15
(R) BENTLEY, Greg0(0%)  
(D) NAKAMURA, Nadine K.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 16
(D) TOKIOKA, James Kunane0(0%)  
(R) YODER, Steve0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 17
(D) MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)0(0%)  
(R) WILSON, Michael D.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 19
(D) HASHEM, Mark Jun0(0%)  
(R) TEXEIRA, Theresa (Kinsey)0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 20
(R) CAIAZZO, Jessica (Priya)0(0%)  
(D) KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 21
(R) ALLEN, Julia E.0(0%)  
(D) SAYAMA, Jackson D.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 22
(D) GARRETT, Andrew Takuya0(0%)  
(R) IMAMURA, Jeffrey H.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 24
(R) ANDERSON, Jillian T.0(0%)  
(D) TAM, Adrian0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 25
(R) NOVAK, Rob0(0%)  
(D) SAIKI, Scott K.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 26
(R) ROSECRANS, Charlotte0(0%)  
(D) BELATTI, Della Au0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 27
(R) LIM, Margaret U.0(0%)  
(D) TAKENOUCHI, Jenna0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 28
(A) CARAVALHO, Ernest0(0%)  
(D) HOLT, Daniel0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 29
(R) KAAPU, Carole Kauhiwai0(0%)  
(D) MIZUNO, John M.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 30
(R) AZINGA, P. M.0(0%)  
(D) GANADEN, Ernesto (Sonny)0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 32
(D) AIU, Micah Pookela Kim0(0%)  
(R) SHIMIZU, Garner M.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 34
(R) ALLEN, Theodene S.0(0%)  
(D) TAKAYAMA, Gregg0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 35
(R) ARAKI, Josiah P.0(0%)  
(D) CHUN, Cory M.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 36
(D) LAMOSAO, Rachele Fernandez0(0%)  
(R) LAUTAHA, Veamoniti0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 37
(D) YAMANE, Ryan I.0(0%)  
(R) DETWILER, Jamie A.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 38
(R) CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren0(0%)  
(D) LEE, Marilyn B.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 39
(R) PIERICK, Elijah0(0%)  
(D) ROSENLEE, Corey0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 40
(R) GUESO, Janie0(0%)  
(D) MARTINEZ, Rose0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 41
(R) ALCOS, David A., III0(0%)  
(D) LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 42
(R) GARCIA, Diamond0(0%)  
(D) HAR, Sharon E.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 43
(D) ELI, Stacelynn K.M.0(0%)  
(R) SOUZA, Kanani0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 44
(D) KILA, Darius K.0(0%)  
(R) KOPETSEG, Kimberly0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 45
(R) WILBUR, Tiana0(0%)  
(D) GATES, Cedric Asuega0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 46
(R) MILLER, John E.0(0%)  
(D) PERRUSO, Amy A.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 47
(D) QUINLAN, Sean0(0%)  
(R) TALAEAI, Mark0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 48
(R) ELENTO, Wendell A.0(0%)  
(D) KITAGAWA, Lisa C.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 49
(R) DANNER, Kilomana0(0%)  
(D) MATAYOSHI, Scot0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 50
(D) HUSSEY-BURDICK, Natalia0(0%)  
(R) THURSTON, Kathy0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
State Representative, Dist 51
(R) KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.0(0%)  
(D) MARTEN, Lisa0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Hawaii Resident Trustee Vacancy
TRASK, Mililani B.0(0%)  
CERMELJ, Hope Alohalani0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
At-Large Trustee
KING, Sam (Kalanikupua)0(0%)  
AHU ISA, Lei (Leina’ala)0(0%)  
OWENS, Chad0(0%)  
GALUTERIA, Brickwood0(0%)  
SOUZA, Keoni0(0%)  
WAIHEE, John D., IV0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember, Dist 2
KUSCH, Matthias0(0%)  
KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn)0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
1. Hawai’i: Membership for the Board of Ethics
NO0(0%)  
YES0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
2. Hawai’i: Expanding the Duties of the County Auditor
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
3. Hawai’i: Establishing a Youth Commission
NO0(0%)  
YES0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Kauai Mayor
KAWAKAMI, Derek S.K.0(0%)  
POAI, Michael Roven0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Kauai Councilmember
BULOSAN, Addison0(0%)  
DECOSTA, Billy0(0%)  
EVSLIN, Luke A.0(0%)  
COWDEN, Felicia0(0%)  
KAGAWA, Ross K.0(0%)  
HOLLAND, Fern Anuenue0(0%)  
CARVALHO, Bernard0(0%)  
KUALI’I, KipuKai L.P.0(0%)  
RAPOZO, Mel0(0%)  
SECRETARIO, Rachel M.0(0%)  
MUKAI, Nelson H.0(0%)  
METZGER, Lila Balmores0(0%)  
SAITO, Roy0(0%)  
SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Relating to Prosecutor Vacancy.
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Relating to Electric Power Authority.
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Relating to Salary Commission.
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Relating to Surety Bonds.
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember, Dist II
ROTHMAN, Makuakai0(0%)  
WEYER, Matt0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember, Dist IV
NAKOA, Kaleo0(0%)  
WATERS, Tommy0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember, Dist VI
DOS SANTOS-TAM, Tyler0(0%)  
TOGUCHI, Traci K.0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember, Dist VIII
OKIMOTO, Val Aquino0(0%)  
MENOR, Ron0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Charter Question #1
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Charter Question #2
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Charter Question #3
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Charter Question #4
YES0(0%)  
NO0(0%)  
Blank Votes0 (0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
.votetable{width:100%;font-family:’Open Sans’,sans-serif;box-shadow:0px 4px 8px rgba(0,0,0,.1);margin:0px;padding:0px;border-collapse:collapse;margin-bottom:15px;}.votetable .linetitle{font-weight:bold;min-width:70%;padding-left:15px;}.votetable .linetitle p{display:inline-block;width:auto;}.votetable .linesubtitle{font-size:10px;text-transform:uppercase;padding-right:16px;text-align:right;}.votetable td, .votetable th{padding:5px;margin:0px;}.votetable td{border-bottom:1px solid #ececec;}.votetable th{border-bottom:1px solid #ccc;font-size:18px;text-align:center;line-height:22px;color:#fff;background-color:#0a2850;background:linear-gradient(to right,#0a2850,#184787);}.votetable th i{font-size:12px;line-height:18px;display:block;font-weight:normal;}.votetable td.divider{padding:0px;background-color:#ccc;height:1px;border-bottom:0px !important;}.icon-party{font-size:12px;display:inline-block;margin-right:10px;height:20px;width:20px;text-align:center;color:#fff;line-height:20px;border-radius:10px;background-color:#666;}.icon-repub{background-color:red;}.icon-dem{background-color:blue;}.icon-lib{background-color:#f9a602;}.icon-green{background-color:green;}.frontrunner{background-color:#f7e2b9;font-weight:bold;}
Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking Willie Nelson Family In Pre Holiday Concert On Maui Dec 23 2Missing Person Waiehu Man Last Seen Oct 31 Loading Kayak And Fishing Gear Into His Truck 3Ncis Operation Keiki Shield Nets 4 Arrests In Hawaiʻi 42022 Made In Maui County Festival Draws Crowd Of 7000 5Wailuku Man Killed In Skydiving Accident At Hana Airport In East Maui 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 6 2022