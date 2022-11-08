Check back here for updated results as they are released, with a focus on Maui County races first.

Polls close at 7 p.m. this evening, but the first results are not expected until around 7:30 p.m., or possibly later, depending on when the last voter who is in line at that time, casts their ballot.

Elections officials tell Maui Now that the first report will be released after voting closes, after the Office of Elections has confirmed that all of the voter service center locations have closed.

The first report is expected to include everything received through Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. During the Primary Election, the data contained in the first printout accounted for a little over 80% of the total votes cast.

“Historically it was a little bit higher–closer to 90%–but this past election, a lot of people seemed to vote on [Primary] Election Day or drop off their ballot on that day,” said Auliʻi Tenn, who works in the state Office of Elections, Counting Center Operations.

The majority of results in the first printout traditionally include votes received by the county elections division from the places of deposit or the mail.

The first report will also include results from the Hāna Voting Service Center in East Maui, which was only open on Saturday, Nov. 5; but all other locations that close on Election Day will not be included until later.

The second report is due out at around 10 p.m. The state office of elections anticipates the second report will include all of the in-person voting from Voter Service Center locations that have closed.

“If we can get any mail-in ballots that we can add from that 3-4 hour time period, typically from around 6-9 p.m., that will be included as well,” said Tenn.

The election night third report will come out as each county finishes processing. This is a staggered release and will include everything validated by the County elections division at the end of election night.

In the primary last election cycle, the final printout for Maui came out at around 9:06 a.m. the following morning, and the statewide count was updated at 11:30 a.m.

Close focus will be on the Maui County mayor’s race which features incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger retired judge Richard Bissen. In the primary, Bissen finished on top, with just 1,660 votes separating the two candidates.

Other key races include all nine Maui County Council seats, four House and two Senate seats for Maui in the state legislature. Also at stake are multiple charter amendments that are up for consideration in Maui County, including one that if passed would create a separate Department of Housing focused on affordable housing, and another amendment that if approved would result in the establishment of Community Water Authorities.

*Check back here for updated results as they are released, with a focus on Maui County races first. More information on where to vote or drop off ballots is posted here.

Maui County Mayor BISSEN, Richard (Rick) 0 (0%) VICTORINO, Mike 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (R) AIONA, Duke For GOVERNOR TUPAI, Seaula, Jr. For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR 0 (0%) (D) GREEN, Josh For GOVERNOR LUKE, Sylvia For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (East Maui) SINENCI, Shane 0 (0%) CARROLL, Claire Kamalu 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (West Maui) PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile 0 (0%) HERRMANN, Justin 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu) AHIA, Noelani 0 (0%) LEE, Alice L. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (Kahului) KAMA, Tasha 0 (0%) NOBRIGA, Buddy James M.A. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (South Maui) COOK, Tom 0 (0%) KNOX, Robin 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia) UU-HODGINS, Nohe 0 (0%) BOONE, Nara 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (Upcountry) SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa 0 (0%) HOCKER, Jordan 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (Lanai) HOKAMA, Riki 0 (0%) JOHNSON, Gabe 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (Molokai) PELE, John 0 (0%) RAWLINS-FERNANDEZ, Keani 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 11 (D) AMATO, Terez (T.Amato) 0 (0%) (R) CANTERE, Shekinah P. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 12 (R) JOHNSON, Dan 0 (0%) (D) YAMASHITA, Kyle T. 0 (0%) (G) STARR, Summer 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 13 (R) ADAM, Scott 0 (0%) (G) NIKHILANANDA, Nick 0 (0%) (D) POEPOE, Mahina M. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 14 (R) ARMSTRONG, Kelly J. 0 (0%) (D) COCHRAN, Elle 0 (0%) (A) NAKOA, Leonard K., III 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 6 (D) MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. (Mac) 0 (0%) (G) SHISHIDO, Melissah (Mish) 0 (0%) (R) WALKER, Sheila 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 7 (R) MCKAY, Tamara 0 (0%) (D) DECOITE, Lynn Pualani 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 1: Create a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing; including an advisory board and Hawaiian Home Lands Liaison YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 2: Department of ‘Oiwi Resources YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 3: Ethics and financial disclosures YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 4: Planning Commissions and Community Plan Updates NO 0 (0%) YES 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 5: Council organizational meeting, remote access, government records YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 6: Fines and penalties NO 0 (0%) YES 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 7: Administrative department heads YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 8: County Clerk YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 9: Police Chief YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Council Alternative Proposal 9A: Council’s Alternative to Proposal 9; Police Chief NO 0 (0%) YES 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 10: Independent Nomination Board NO 0 (0%) YES 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Council Alternative Proposal 10A: Council’s Alternative to Proposal 10; makeup of Independent Nomination Board NO 0 (0%) YES 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Commission Proposal 11: Impacts of Charter amendments on County taxation and spending YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Council Proposal 12: Maui County Community Water Authorities YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

MAUI Council Proposal 13: Promoting Climate Change Adaptation YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

U.S. Senator (R) MCDERMOTT, Bob 0 (0%) (D) SCHATZ, Brian 0 (0%) (A) DECKER, Dan 0 (0%) (L) BONOAN, Feena M. 0 (0%) (G) POHLMAN, Emma Jane A. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

U.S. Representative, Dist I (R) KRESS, Conrad 0 (0%) (D) CASE, Ed 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

U.S. Representative, Dist II (R) AKANA, Joe 0 (0%) (L) TIPPENS, Michelle Rose 0 (0%) (D) TOKUDA, Jill N. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 1 (R) TUPAI, Helen C. 0 (0%) (D) INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 2 (L) FOGEL, Frederick F. 0 (0%) (R) OSBORN, Holly L. 0 (0%) (D) SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 4 (D) RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim) 0 (0%) (R) TANCHEFF, Nicholas M. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 8 (R) DES, Ana Mo 0 (0%) (D) KOUCHI, Ronald 0 (0%) (A) THRONAS-KAHO’ONEI, Kapana 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 9 (D) CHANG, Stanley 0 (0%) (R) PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike) 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 10 (R) SOON, Leilani M. 0 (0%) (D) IHARA, Les S., Jr. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 11 (R) SAKAI, Benjamin 0 (0%) (D) FUKUNAGA, Carol 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 12 (R) BOYD, Blake 0 (0%) (D) MORIWAKI, Sharon Y. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 13 (N) KWOCK, Michelle 0 (0%) (D) RHOADS, Karl 0 (0%) (G) SOUZA, Kapono Aluli 0 (0%) (R) TINAY, Matthew 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 14 (D) KIM, Donna Mercado 0 (0%) (R) RZONCA, Cheryl 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 15 (R) GODFREY, Lorene A. 0 (0%) (D) WAKAI, Glenn 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 16 (R) BEEKMAN, Patricia Yuki 0 (0%) (D) ELEFANTE, Brandon J.C. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 17 (D) DELA CRUZ, Donovan 0 (0%) (R) HUDSON, Anna Misako 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 18 (R) SMART, Mary 0 (0%) (D) KIDANI, Michelle N. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 21 (D) GABBARD, Mike 0 (0%) (R) KHAN, Matthew D. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 22 (R) DECORTE, Samantha 0 (0%) (D) SHIMABUKURO, Maile S.L. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 23 (R) AWA, Brenton 0 (0%) (D) RIVIERE, Gil 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 24 (R) FERNANDEZ, Antionette 0 (0%) (D) KEOHOKALOLE, Jarrett 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Senator, Dist 25 (R) LAURO, Brian S. 0 (0%) (D) LEE, Chris 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 3 (A) MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr. 0 (0%) (D) TODD, Christopher L.T. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 4 (R) HO, Keikilani 0 (0%) (D) ILAGAN, Greggor 0 (0%) (N) LEY, Brian C. 0 (0%) (L) LINTON, Candace T. (Candy) 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 5 (R) GOODWIN, Lohi 0 (0%) (D) KAPELA, Jeanne 0 (0%) (L) LAST, Michael L. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 6 (D) KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K. 0 (0%) (R) KENNEALY, Jonathan P. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 8 (R) PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams 0 (0%) (D) TARNAS, David A. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 15 (R) BENTLEY, Greg 0 (0%) (D) NAKAMURA, Nadine K. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 16 (D) TOKIOKA, James Kunane 0 (0%) (R) YODER, Steve 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 17 (D) MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee) 0 (0%) (R) WILSON, Michael D. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 19 (D) HASHEM, Mark Jun 0 (0%) (R) TEXEIRA, Theresa (Kinsey) 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 20 (R) CAIAZZO, Jessica (Priya) 0 (0%) (D) KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert) 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 21 (R) ALLEN, Julia E. 0 (0%) (D) SAYAMA, Jackson D. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 22 (D) GARRETT, Andrew Takuya 0 (0%) (R) IMAMURA, Jeffrey H. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 24 (R) ANDERSON, Jillian T. 0 (0%) (D) TAM, Adrian 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 25 (R) NOVAK, Rob 0 (0%) (D) SAIKI, Scott K. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 26 (R) ROSECRANS, Charlotte 0 (0%) (D) BELATTI, Della Au 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 27 (R) LIM, Margaret U. 0 (0%) (D) TAKENOUCHI, Jenna 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 28 (A) CARAVALHO, Ernest 0 (0%) (D) HOLT, Daniel 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 29 (R) KAAPU, Carole Kauhiwai 0 (0%) (D) MIZUNO, John M. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 30 (R) AZINGA, P. M. 0 (0%) (D) GANADEN, Ernesto (Sonny) 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 32 (D) AIU, Micah Pookela Kim 0 (0%) (R) SHIMIZU, Garner M. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 34 (R) ALLEN, Theodene S. 0 (0%) (D) TAKAYAMA, Gregg 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 35 (R) ARAKI, Josiah P. 0 (0%) (D) CHUN, Cory M. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 36 (D) LAMOSAO, Rachele Fernandez 0 (0%) (R) LAUTAHA, Veamoniti 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 37 (D) YAMANE, Ryan I. 0 (0%) (R) DETWILER, Jamie A. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 38 (R) CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren 0 (0%) (D) LEE, Marilyn B. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 39 (R) PIERICK, Elijah 0 (0%) (D) ROSENLEE, Corey 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 40 (R) GUESO, Janie 0 (0%) (D) MARTINEZ, Rose 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 41 (R) ALCOS, David A., III 0 (0%) (D) LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt) 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 42 (R) GARCIA, Diamond 0 (0%) (D) HAR, Sharon E. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 43 (D) ELI, Stacelynn K.M. 0 (0%) (R) SOUZA, Kanani 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 44 (D) KILA, Darius K. 0 (0%) (R) KOPETSEG, Kimberly 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 45 (R) WILBUR, Tiana 0 (0%) (D) GATES, Cedric Asuega 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 46 (R) MILLER, John E. 0 (0%) (D) PERRUSO, Amy A. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 47 (D) QUINLAN, Sean 0 (0%) (R) TALAEAI, Mark 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 48 (R) ELENTO, Wendell A. 0 (0%) (D) KITAGAWA, Lisa C. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 49 (R) DANNER, Kilomana 0 (0%) (D) MATAYOSHI, Scot 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 50 (D) HUSSEY-BURDICK, Natalia 0 (0%) (R) THURSTON, Kathy 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

State Representative, Dist 51 (R) KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K. 0 (0%) (D) MARTEN, Lisa 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Hawaii Resident Trustee Vacancy TRASK, Mililani B. 0 (0%) CERMELJ, Hope Alohalani 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

At-Large Trustee KING, Sam (Kalanikupua) 0 (0%) AHU ISA, Lei (Leina’ala) 0 (0%) OWENS, Chad 0 (0%) GALUTERIA, Brickwood 0 (0%) SOUZA, Keoni 0 (0%) WAIHEE, John D., IV 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember, Dist 2 KUSCH, Matthias 0 (0%) KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn) 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

1. Hawai’i: Membership for the Board of Ethics NO 0 (0%) YES 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

2. Hawai’i: Expanding the Duties of the County Auditor YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

3. Hawai’i: Establishing a Youth Commission NO 0 (0%) YES 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Kauai Mayor KAWAKAMI, Derek S.K. 0 (0%) POAI, Michael Roven 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Kauai Councilmember BULOSAN, Addison 0 (0%) DECOSTA, Billy 0 (0%) EVSLIN, Luke A. 0 (0%) COWDEN, Felicia 0 (0%) KAGAWA, Ross K. 0 (0%) HOLLAND, Fern Anuenue 0 (0%) CARVALHO, Bernard 0 (0%) KUALI’I, KipuKai L.P. 0 (0%) RAPOZO, Mel 0 (0%) SECRETARIO, Rachel M. 0 (0%) MUKAI, Nelson H. 0 (0%) METZGER, Lila Balmores 0 (0%) SAITO, Roy 0 (0%) SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Relating to Prosecutor Vacancy. YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Relating to Electric Power Authority. YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Relating to Salary Commission. YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Relating to Surety Bonds. YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember, Dist II ROTHMAN, Makuakai 0 (0%) WEYER, Matt 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember, Dist IV NAKOA, Kaleo 0 (0%) WATERS, Tommy 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember, Dist VI DOS SANTOS-TAM, Tyler 0 (0%) TOGUCHI, Traci K. 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember, Dist VIII OKIMOTO, Val Aquino 0 (0%) MENOR, Ron 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Charter Question #1 YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Charter Question #2 YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Charter Question #3 YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Charter Question #4 YES 0 (0%) NO 0 (0%) Blank Votes 0 (0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

