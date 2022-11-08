Polls close at 7 p.m. this evening, but the first results are not expected until around 7:30 p.m., or possibly later, depending on when the last voter who is in line at that time, casts their ballot.
Elections officials tell Maui Now that the first report will be released after voting closes, after the Office of Elections has confirmed that all of the voter service center locations have closed.
The first report is expected to include everything received through Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. During the Primary Election, the data contained in the first printout accounted for a little over 80% of the total votes cast.
“Historically it was a little bit higher–closer to 90%–but this past election, a lot of people seemed to vote on [Primary] Election Day or drop off their ballot on that day,” said Auliʻi Tenn, who works in the state Office of Elections, Counting Center Operations.
The majority of results in the first printout traditionally include votes received by the county elections division from the places of deposit or the mail.
The first report will also include results from the Hāna Voting Service Center in East Maui, which was only open on Saturday, Nov. 5; but all other locations that close on Election Day will not be included until later.
The second report is due out at around 10 p.m. The state office of elections anticipates the second report will include all of the in-person voting from Voter Service Center locations that have closed.
“If we can get any mail-in ballots that we can add from that 3-4 hour time period, typically from around 6-9 p.m., that will be included as well,” said Tenn.
The election night third report will come out as each county finishes processing. This is a staggered release and will include everything validated by the County elections division at the end of election night.
In the primary last election cycle, the final printout for Maui came out at around 9:06 a.m. the following morning, and the statewide count was updated at 11:30 a.m.
Close focus will be on the Maui County mayor’s race which features incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger retired judge Richard Bissen. In the primary, Bissen finished on top, with just 1,660 votes separating the two candidates.
Other key races include all nine Maui County Council seats, four House and two Senate seats for Maui in the state legislature. Also at stake are multiple charter amendments that are up for consideration in Maui County, including one that if passed would create a separate Department of Housing focused on affordable housing, and another amendment that if approved would result in the establishment of Community Water Authorities.
Last Updated November 08, 2022 07:42am HST
Maui County Mayor
BISSEN, Richard (Rick)
0(0%)
VICTORINO, Mike
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
(R) AIONA, Duke
For GOVERNOR
TUPAI, Seaula, Jr.
For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
0(0%)
(D) GREEN, Josh
For GOVERNOR
LUKE, Sylvia
For LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (East Maui)
SINENCI, Shane
0(0%)
CARROLL, Claire Kamalu
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (West Maui)
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile
0(0%)
HERRMANN, Justin
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu)
AHIA, Noelani
0(0%)
LEE, Alice L.
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (Kahului)
KAMA, Tasha
0(0%)
NOBRIGA, Buddy James M.A.
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (South Maui)
COOK, Tom
0(0%)
KNOX, Robin
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)
UU-HODGINS, Nohe
0(0%)
BOONE, Nara
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (Upcountry)
SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa
0(0%)
HOCKER, Jordan
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (Lanai)
HOKAMA, Riki
0(0%)
JOHNSON, Gabe
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (Molokai)
PELE, John
0(0%)
RAWLINS-FERNANDEZ, Keani
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
State Representative, Dist 11
(D) AMATO, Terez (T.Amato)
0(0%)
(R) CANTERE, Shekinah P.
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
State Representative, Dist 12
(R) JOHNSON, Dan
0(0%)
(D) YAMASHITA, Kyle T.
0(0%)
(G) STARR, Summer
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
State Representative, Dist 13
(R) ADAM, Scott
0(0%)
(G) NIKHILANANDA, Nick
0(0%)
(D) POEPOE, Mahina M.
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
State Representative, Dist 14
(R) ARMSTRONG, Kelly J.
0(0%)
(D) COCHRAN, Elle
0(0%)
(A) NAKOA, Leonard K., III
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
State Senator, Dist 6
(D) MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. (Mac)
0(0%)
(G) SHISHIDO, Melissah (Mish)
0(0%)
(R) WALKER, Sheila
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
State Senator, Dist 7
(R) MCKAY, Tamara
0(0%)
(D) DECOITE, Lynn Pualani
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 1: Create a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing; including an advisory board and Hawaiian Home Lands Liaison
YES
0(0%)
NO
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 2: Department of ‘Oiwi Resources
YES
0(0%)
NO
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 3: Ethics and financial disclosures
YES
0(0%)
NO
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 4: Planning Commissions and Community Plan Updates
NO
0(0%)
YES
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 5: Council organizational meeting, remote access, government records
YES
0(0%)
NO
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 6: Fines and penalties
NO
0(0%)
YES
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 7: Administrative department heads
YES
0(0%)
NO
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 8: County Clerk
YES
0(0%)
NO
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Commission Proposal 9: Police Chief
YES
0(0%)
NO
0(0%)
Blank Votes
0 (0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
MAUI Council Alternative Proposal 9A: Council’s Alternative to Proposal 9; Police Chief
