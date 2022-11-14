Hawaiʻi-based Pacific Media Group has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau to launch complimentary, island-specific Official Visitor Guidebooks.

In 2023, Pacific Media Group will publish four destination publications:

Experience Kauaʻi

Experience Oʻahu

Experience Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi

Experience the Island of Hawaiʻi

The free Official Visitor Guidebooks will share kuleana (responsibility) messaging about how to engage, be a respectful visitor and gain a more enriching experience while in Hawai‘i.

The guidebooks will provide vetted and appropriate visitor experiences, mindful and regenerative travel information, destination management messaging and more. They will feature island maps and include island-specific information on Native Hawaiian cultural activities; public-sanctioned trails and hiking best practices; beaches and ocean safety; and ways visitors can travel responsibly throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

They also will make recommendations for supporting locally owned businesses, popular activities and attractions, dining options, shopping experiences, guided island adventures, and unique festivals and events.

“As a Hawaiʻi-based media company, we are committed to doing our part to protect Hawaiʻi through sustainable tourism,” said Jack Dugan, publisher of the official visitor guidebooks and chief operating officer of Pacific Media Group. “We are grateful for our many partners and advertising clients that have come behind this project with their full support. The tourism industry is ready for change, and we are excited and honored to be part of this movement with the launch of these premier official guidebooks.”

John Monahan, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, said: “Sharing messages of mindful travel – which includes disseminating natural and cultural resource management education, connecting guests with appropriate visitor-facing experiences as well as providing alternative recommendations to limit capacity at hotspots throughout the state – is a vital component of regenerative tourism.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are privileged to partner with Pacific Media Group in this effort to care for Hawaiʻi while providing travelers with a meaningful and enriching travel experience.”

The guidebooks will be published semi-annually and distributed to all major Hawaiʻi airports, select partner hotels and resorts, and many popular rack locations around the islands. In addition to the hard copies, digital versions of the guidebooks will be made available pre-arrival to Hawaiʻi visitors.

Robust advertising at Hawaiʻi airports, targeted digital advertising and social media will promote the Official Visitor Guidebooks, making them widely visible to all incoming travelers. A QR code on all advertising also will route visitors to digital versions of the guides.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The ultimate goal of each publication is to provide visitors with a single source of relevant and trustworthy information to have the most authentic visit to Hawaiʻi,” said Hanna Bree, Associate Publisher of the official travel guidebooks. “This includes helping them learn about each island’s living culture and natural environment, and how to be a respectful visitor.”

To learn more about advertising opportunities, please visit here.