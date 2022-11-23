The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,169 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 17-23, 2022. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths this week.

PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

The number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 last week Wednesday, Nov. 16 was 13, according to the latest data issued by the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi.

As of 9 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022, the latest data available, there were eight individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the eight hospitalized individuals, four are vaccinated (with two boosted), one is unvaccinated, and the status of three others is unknown. None of these patients is in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

PC: Maui Health

The state shifted to a weekly data summary on March 16, 2022. Highlights since then include the following:

The greatest number of new infections was recorded during the week of May 19-25 when there were 8,924 new cases in the state.

new cases in the state. The greatest number of deaths reported in a single week was July 21-27, 2022, when 23 deaths occurred.

deaths occurred. For the week of Sept. 22-28, 2022, there were 12,755* new infections *(includes 10,995 historic reinfections and 800 historic cases as a result of deduplication and cleaning of historic data).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The latest weekly count includes 100 cases on Maui, 128 on Hawaiʻi Island, 56 on Kauaʻi, two on Molokaʻi, one on Lānaʻi, and 12 out of state. There are 870 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Note: The COVID data from the state Department of Health does not include results from at-home testing. The actual positives are likely higher than what is reported.