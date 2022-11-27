Maui News

Flood Watch issued for Hawaiian Islands as deep moisture moves over the islands

November 27, 2022, 7:39 PM HST
Enhanced radar 11.27.22. PC: NOAA/NWS

Flood Watch for all islands through Monday afternoon

Posted: 3:32 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Monday afternoon for all of the main Hawaiian Islands due to the possibility of excessive rainfall.

Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be impacted by elevated runoff and overflowing streams.

The NWS forecast calls for showers to move over the islands from the south. Leeward and urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff, according to the NWS forecast.

“A surface trough will develop west of the islands, allowing deep moisture to move over the islands from the south. While rainfall may be light at first, heavier slow-moving showers are expected to develop, bringing the potential for flash flooding.”

The public is advised to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. The public is reminded not to cross fast flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.

Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island summits

Posted: 3:03 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of the Big Island until 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

“An area of deep moisture will continue to move over the islands from the south, bringing clouds and showers to the high elevations of the Big Island. Temperatures are expected to dip just below freezing overnight, with periods of snow and freezing fog,” the NWS reports.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.

