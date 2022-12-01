Maui Business

Maui Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual Alaska Airlines BizMixx, March 4

December 1, 2022, 8:37 AM HST
Maui Chamber of Commerce.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Alaska Airlines BizMixx Maui event takes place Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 6-11 p.m. at the Grand Wailea Resort.

BizMixx Maui is the Maui Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser event. The first annual event was held in March 2020. This year’s theme is Black & White.

“We are so excited to bring this unique event back and better than ever in 2023,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “Now is the time for interested businesses and individuals to purchase their sponsorships and tickets early to secure their spot at this exclusive experience.”

BizMixx Maui is an annual interactive food and fun event that will transform with a new theme every year. This year’s Black & White event will feature incredible dishes from the Grand Wailea chefs, as well as special sides and desserts from local chefs and makers, who will serve up a multi-action station dining experience.

Enjoy creative cocktails and local beer and wine options while exploring between the indoor and outdoor offerings. Cuisine collides with art as the night comes alive on all sides with theatrical and avant-garde interactive entertainers.

Opportunities to network are abundant and top tier sponsor levels include unique lounge style seating vignettes.

In addition, inspired individuals and teams can dress in costumes based on the black & white theme for fun and prize opportunities.

As the event date gets closer, the Maui Chamber of Commerce will unveil more event elements.

Event sponsorships are still available through the Maui Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorship packages are available and include: Title Sponsor – $7,500; Presenting Sponsor – $5,000; Associate Sponsor – $1,500; and Contributing Sponsor – $1,000. Individual tickets are on sale for $250 per person. Sponsorships and tickets may be purchased online at MauiChamber.com or by calling the Maui Chamber of Commerce at 808-244-0081.

The event is headlined by Alaska Airlines with current sponsors including HC&D, Grand Wailea Resort Maui, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, Bank of Hawaiʻi, State Farm Agency of Kit Okazaki, and Zippy’s Hawaiʻi.

