VC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

An improvement project at Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens will begin Dec. 12 and continue through June 2023, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The project will include the replacement of the Hawaiian Hale structure, the installation of a fire suppression system to include a water storage tank and fire pump, fire suppression waterline, and electrical connections and other improvements.

The department asks the public to remain outside of construction area barriers for safety, and appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For more information, contact Cheryl Akiona, CIP Coordinator, at [email protected] or 808-270-7388.


















