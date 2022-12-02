Maui News

Improvement project announced for Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens

December 2, 2022, 4:54 PM HST
VC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

An improvement project at Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens will begin Dec. 12 and continue through June 2023, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The project will include the replacement of the Hawaiian Hale structure, the installation of a fire suppression system to include a water storage tank and fire pump, fire suppression waterline, and electrical connections and other improvements. 

The department asks the public to remain outside of construction area barriers for safety, and appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For more information, contact Cheryl Akiona, CIP Coordinator, at [email protected] or 808-270-7388.

  • Hale blessing event at Kepaniwai. (10.28.22) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Mayor Victorino (left) with hale builder Francis Sinenci (middle) and his wife, Esse (right) at the Hale blessing event at Kepaniwai. (10.28.22) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Hale blessing event at Kepaniwai. (10.28.22) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Hale blessing event at Kepaniwai. (10.28.22) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Conceptual sketch for the “Hale Halawai,” open-end style, which is the design for the replacement hale at Kepaniwai Heritage Park.

