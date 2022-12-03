Maui Surf Forecast for December 03, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|7-9
|6-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
All three of the north shore buoys (Hanalei, Waimea Bay and Hilo) are observing a steady decline of this most recent large, long period west northwest swell. 6 foot or under medium period swell signals that surf has fallen below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along the north and west-facing shores. Therefore, the HSA has been allowed to expire this morning. A moderate size, medium period northeast swell (30-40 degree) is expected to fill in through the day. This swell may peak this afternoon or evening's surf to near or slightly below HSA heights along some north and east-facing shores before slowly subsiding into early next week. Gale to near storm force winds along the backside of a vicinity gale low northwest of the area early next week may generate and send a large, medium period northwest swell into our coastal waters. This could easily lift north and west-facing shore surf back to HSA heights on Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com