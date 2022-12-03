Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 6-8 5-7 West Facing 1-3 3-5 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 7-9 6-8 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:03 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:52 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 06:36 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 11:33 AM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

All three of the north shore buoys (Hanalei, Waimea Bay and Hilo) are observing a steady decline of this most recent large, long period west northwest swell. 6 foot or under medium period swell signals that surf has fallen below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along the north and west-facing shores. Therefore, the HSA has been allowed to expire this morning. A moderate size, medium period northeast swell (30-40 degree) is expected to fill in through the day. This swell may peak this afternoon or evening's surf to near or slightly below HSA heights along some north and east-facing shores before slowly subsiding into early next week. Gale to near storm force winds along the backside of a vicinity gale low northwest of the area early next week may generate and send a large, medium period northwest swell into our coastal waters. This could easily lift north and west-facing shore surf back to HSA heights on Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.