Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 03, 2022

December 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
3-5
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
7-9
6-8
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:03 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:52 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 06:36 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 11:33 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




All three of the north shore buoys (Hanalei, Waimea Bay and Hilo) are observing a steady decline of this most recent large, long period west northwest swell. 6 foot or under medium period swell signals that surf has fallen below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along the north and west-facing shores. Therefore, the HSA has been allowed to expire this morning. A moderate size, medium period northeast swell (30-40 degree) is expected to fill in through the day. This swell may peak this afternoon or evening's surf to near or slightly below HSA heights along some north and east-facing shores before slowly subsiding into early next week. Gale to near storm force winds along the backside of a vicinity gale low northwest of the area early next week may generate and send a large, medium period northwest swell into our coastal waters. This could easily lift north and west-facing shore surf back to HSA heights on Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Leading Edge Of Mauna Loa Lava Flow Crosses Old Kona Highway      2Viewing Recommendations For Mauna Loa      3New Outlook Shows Maui County May Get A Break From The Worst Drought In State      4Another Former Maui County Official Charged With Taking Bribes      5Warning Issued For Rising Surf Of 20 26 Feet      6Mauna Loa Lava Flows Reach Flat Area May Take Two Days To Reach Saddle Road