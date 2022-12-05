Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui Prep to present Broadway hit “Bye Bye Birdie” Dec. 9-11

December 5, 2022, 8:03 AM HST
PC: Maui Prep Academy

The cast and crew of Maui Prep’s upcoming Bye Bye Birdie production are excited to see audiences “Put on a Happy Face,” when they present the hit Broadway musical on Dec. 9, 10 and 11 at the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts. 

Maui Prep Arts Department Faculty Kristi Scott directs the cast of more than 40 middle and high school students, along with choreographer Jackie Dowsett and musical director Vania Jerome.   

The musical, and subsequent movie adaptation, were rumored to be based on Elvis Presley’s induction into the Army in 1957, as chronicled by the Saturday Evening Post. 

Featuring Maui Prep students Gavin Ames ‘24, Tessa Chin ‘23, Landon Long ‘25 and Sam Teschler ‘25, audiences will be transported to 1950’s Ohio as Conrad Birdie sets to perform a farewell concert on the Ed Sullivan Show prior to joining the military.  The show is open to the community.

Showtimes:

  • Friday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10 and reserved seating is $15.  Tickets are available through Eventbrite at mauiprep.org/arts.

Pre-show meals and concessions are available for purchase beginning one hour prior to showtime. 

