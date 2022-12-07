Maui News

Gov. Green issues flag order for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 7, 2022, 11:41 AM HST
Flags are being lowered today in honor of the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. Josh B. Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

“Today, the First Lady and I were able to honor in solemn remembrance at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial the sacrifices of the thousands of men and women who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941, during an attack that shook Hawai‘i and our nation,” said Gov. Green.

