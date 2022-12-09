Maui Arts & Entertainment

Manga artist is the guest speaker at Maui’s Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

December 9, 2022, 9:30 AM HST
* Updated December 9, 9:31 AM
Jon Murakami

Manga artist Jon J. Murkami will be the guest speaker at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1:30 p.m.

“In the myriad art forms that have emerged from Japan across the centuries, ‘manga’ is a contemporary form that has amassed millions of fans worldwide,” according to an event announcement.

Murakami is best known for his line of Local King Greeting Cards, depicting humorous occasion and holidays in Hawaiʻi.

His regular comic strips includes Calabash with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper and Generation Gap with The Hawaii Herald. His publications also include self-published comic books.

Murakami is a guest at the Maui Comic Con at War Memorial Gym this weekend.

The NVMC’s An Afternoon with the Author event will be in person and broadcast on Zoom.

Doors open at 1 p.m. To register for the in-person event or to receive the Zoom log-in details, call 808-244-NVMC (6862) or go to www.nvmc.org.

