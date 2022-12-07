For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Dec. 8-14, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Comic creator John J. Murakami will be among the many artists at the Maui Comic Con gathering this weekend at the War Memorial Gym.

Maui Comic Con, this weekend

A convention of top comic creators and their fans, sometimes dressed as comic characters, converge at War Memorial Gym for the “Maui Comic Con” Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The convention features top comic artists, including Frank Cho, legendary Marvel and DC artist; Geof Isherwood, known for his work on Doctor Strange; Amy Mebberson, My Little Pony and Disney artist; Agnes Garbowska, writer from My Little Pony and Teen Titans Go; and Joshua Sky, writer for He-Man and Heavy Metal. David Nakayama, a favorite comic cover artist from Hawaii, is making his Maui premiere and joining 30 local artists showcasing their original art and work. Also returning is the Night Darling Cosplay Competition. Prizes will be awarded for adult and keiki divisions. The adult division takes place on Saturday and the keiki division is on Sunday. Signups for the competition will be online, with limited in-person registration the day of the event. Check in for the competition at the convention runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. both days, with pre-judging at noon and winners announced on stage at 1 p.m. The Maui event was founded in 2016 by Alika Seki of Maui Comics and Collectibles and Kenneth Gardner. For more information, go to www.MauiComicCon.com

Maui Community Band, Saturday

The Maui Community Band will be presenting a free holiday performance at the Maui Mall Village Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. Prior to the performance, Santa and Elf will be available for photographs. For more information, go to the mauimallvillage.com/events

C&K songs, Saturday

Songs of Cecilio and Kapono, also known as C&K, presented by Grammy-nominated Henry Kapono, will be sung at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Special Guests include Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners, Alex Kawakami, Johnny Valentine, Gaylord Holomalia, and the Kapono band, Matt Krahula on bass, Wendell Ching on drums, and Lopaka Colon on percussions. Kapono has received numerous awards including 20 Na Hoku Hanahano Awards. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Christmas In Hawaiʻi

Kimié Miner & Friends present Christmas in Hawaii at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Entertainers include Kalani Peʻa, Napua Greig, and Hall Na Le Lei Kaumaka O Uka, with special guest Paula Fuga. Partial proceeds from the concert will support The Boys and Girls Club of Maui. The concert will also feature a Mele Marketplace outside Castle Theater featuring a variety of Hawaiian crafter displays for holiday gifting. The concert & tour is presented by The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), together with Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard® and Outrigger Resorts & Hotels. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

ELI-Mac

Dread, Eli-Mac at Kaʻahumanu Center

Marty Dread and Jordan Soon take place on Fridays, Dec. 9 and 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., and top American Idol finalist Eli-Mac performs on Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. Through Dec. 16, Santa will be at Kaahumanu Center on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Willie Nelson’s show, Dec. 23

Tickets are on sale for Willie Nelson’s Maui holiday concert, happening Friday, Dec. 23, at 6:15 p.m. The concert includes his sons Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real , and “Particle Kid” – Micah Nelson. Willie Nelson continues to thrive as a cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestselling book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985 and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Historic mural going up at Kaʻahumanu Center

A large-scale mural led by artist Fathima Mohiuddin is being created at the west wing of Ka’ahumanu Center. The installation began on Dec. 2 and is expected to take two weeks. It is a product of the nonprofit Maui Public Arts Corps and Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House / Maui Historical Society that connects people, place and story with the development of exceptional art. “We were so excited to hear about this initiative to celebrate the history, culture, and pride of Maui,” said QKC general manager Kauwela Bisquera. “As a focal point for innumerable community gatherings over the generations, we knew that Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center would be a perfect match to showcase our commitment to celebrating commerce, culture, and community. What a great way to culminate our 50th anniversary this year!” To view the Kahului community consultations, artist samples, listen to the story between Aunty Kekoa and Kauwela, and more, visit the project page at mauipublicart.org/fathima.

A Klismos chair made by craftsman Joshua Bowles is on exhibit at the annual Hawaii crafts show at the Schaefer International Gallery.

Annual Hawaiʻi crafts show

A juried show of 92 artists featuring 114 crafts continues at the Schaefer International Gallery through Dec. 23. The annual exhibition, which started in 1967, has displayed innovation and expertise through works in ceramics, wood, textile, glass, metal, mixed media and more, with numerous awards bestowed to artists. Participating artists are from Hawaiʻi, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Oʻahu. The exhibition is in partnership with the Hawai’i Craftsmen Organization and supported in part by the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for selected Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Night to honor Gene Argel

Jazz stars are gathering to honor pianist-singer Gene Argel at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. Featured in Gene’s Dream band are renowned trumpeter/saxophonist Jay Thomas from Seattle and bassist-vocalist Bruce Hamada from Honolulu. Band members include Sal Godinez, piano and vocals; John Zangrando, saxophone and flute; Paul Marchetti, drums; and Shea Argel, percussion. Gene Argel will be sitting in with his Dream Band. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or aall (808)250-9555

Collins, Beltzman star in Romantic comedy “2-Across”

Kathy Collins and Mark Beltzman perform in the romantic comedy “2 Across” at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts through Dec. 18. Tickets for the award-winning comedy are on sale at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts The play is written by Jerry Mayer who has received two Drama Logue Awards and sold scripts to television shows, including M*A*S*H and “All In The Family.” The play is a story about two strangers who meet on the Bay Area Rapid Transit. The two seem to have little in common, except they are both working separately on Saturday’s New York Times Crossword puzzle. The featured actors are Kathy Collins, a professional storyteller whose pidgin English-speaking alter ego “Tita” performed at the Lincoln Center Out Of Doors Festival in New York City, and Mark Beltzman who worked and directed at the famed Second City in Chicago. For more information, go to mauiacademy.org or call 808-244-8760.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum including a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the Iao Congregational church. Hale Hoike featuring exhibits is opened Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Thursday, free jazz show

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com/tickets or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Geri Valdriz, Kikakila, Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser, Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs and the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

DaKine Music Festival, Saturday

DaKine Music Festival featuring hip hop music is scheduled at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Performers include The Lambsbread, The Grouch, Jordan T, Rootz N Creation, and Ruff Neck Posse. For more information, go to dakinemusicfestival.ticketleap.com or go to gilligansmaui.com

Multiple bands at Jimi Hendrix’s Birthday Party

Coming up fast is the Jimi Hendrix 80th Anniversary Birthday Celebration and Holiday Party at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 11 p.m. The Electric Church Maui more than 10 bands, including the Joe Cano Band, Danyel Alana Band, Rosalind Starchild ECM Band, Kawika Ortiz Band,, Justin Morris Band, Matt Del Omo, David Elberg Band, Carol Barret Band, Jerry Caires Band, Benny Uyetake Band, and the Nils Rosenblad Band with Tim Prest. For more information including tickets, go to electric-church-maui.ticketleap.com or call Rosalind Starchild at 808-572-1000.

Sing-along, A Christmas Carol

A sing-along with Maui artists is scheduled to precede “A Christmas Carol,” based on Charles Dickens’ play, this weekend at the ProArts Playhouse Friday, Dec. 9, through Dec. 18. The play is directed by Francis Tau’a. On Friday, the music artists in the pre-show are Michael Elam and Bruce Boege from Soul Kitchen; Saturday, it’s Sara Jelly.The multi-talented Nā Hōkū Hanahano winner Benny Uyetake will be performing a pre-show Sunday at 2 p.m. Suggested ages 8 and up. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Dec. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Kanekoa at ProArts, Dec. 23

The ʻukulele-powered band Kanekoa performs at the ProArts Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m. The entertainment also includes Kathy “Tita” Collins performing “Twas Da Nighte Befo’ Christmas.” Doors open at 7 p.m.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. You may want to call to make sure about the schedule during this holiday week. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kihei Road Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Dec. 9, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” He’ll have a Special Holiday Show on Dec. 21. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

The House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning Lenny Castellanas performs at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. The Pohai Trio performs on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Dec. 8, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert entertains at Sargent’s Fine Art. Standing next to her is guest artist Arcade LaTour.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Arcade LaTour in attendance at the exhibit “Born of Fire” from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Gretchen Rhodes at Fleetwood’s

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform blues and soulful music at Fleetwood’s Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Levi Poasa entertains on a separate stage at the same time. Poasa performs acoustic, pop, folk, rock and blues. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Dec. 8, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Lahaina Restoration meeting

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation, the nonprofit that preserves historic structures and Hawaiian cultural history, has its annual meeting and 60th anniversary, at Waiola Church Social Hall Friday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. Admission is free. But the Foundation asks for attendees to place a reservation by going to lahainarestoration.org

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party, Sunday

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Levi Poasa performs on a separate stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 9 and 10, and Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina Art Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the last two weeks of December, the Fair will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays, Dec. 20, 23, 27, and 30. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Anthony Pfluke at Fleetwood’s

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fleetwood’s. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Katie Thiroux

Jazz benefit Sunday with Katie Thiroux

Jazz singer-bassist Katie Thiroux with drummer Matt Witek and guest pianist Jeff Hellmer perform at a jazz benefit for youths at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. Her album “Off Beat” received a “Best Album of the year” by Downbeat magazine. She also has taught at jazz workshops with Maui high school students. There’s chocolate tasting, where 40 percent of sales go to benefit youth jazz education programs on Maui, including workshops at public high schools. The event is organized by the nonprofit Jazz Maui working with various groups. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Brian Santana, Monday

Brian Santana performs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Levi Poasa Band entertains at the same time on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Dec. 12, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Will Hartz at Fleetwood’s Tuesday

Will Hartz, born down South, performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.. Hartz performs solo acoustic, rock, blues, soul, and bluesy sweet music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Benny Uyetake at Kimo’s Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Dec. 8, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He’s been invited to play at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix on Dec. 17 at Mulligans in Wailea and he’s playing Christmas songs before the showing of “A Christmas Carol” at ProArts Playhouse in Kīhei on Dec. 11. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Free hula lessons

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 2:30 t0 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Rose O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs light-hearted, upbeat music featuring covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Queen, and Norah Jones at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday and Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Saturday, Dec. 10, and Monday, Dec. 12. She plays Mondays with friends. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday, Dec 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Nathan Aweau performs Wednesday

Guitarist-singer Aweau entertains at a slack key show with George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Napili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Dombresky at da Playground

Dombresky performs at da Playground Maui Friday. Dec. 9, at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Dombresky is a French dance music producer, Quentin Dombres, His breakthrough track was “We All Fall,” and he’s played at U.S. festivals, including Hard Summer, EDC, and Nocturnal Wonderland. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Fiesta at da Playground

DJJamnJ808 plays merengue, bachata, rock en Espanol, cambia, gettaeton, and salsa at da Playground Maui Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 9 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Joel Katz and others at The Point Cafe’

A free performance by singer-steel guitarist Na Hoku Hanohano winner Joel Katz takes place at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka and Distillery in Omaopio Thursday, Dec. 8. Namaka Cosma entertains Sunday, Dec. 11, at Hana resident C.J. Boom Helekahi with hula by Anela Kanamu entertains Monday, Dec. 12. Helekahi also performs Wednesday, Dec. 14. The free performances, all starting at around 4-4:30 p.m., are presented by Mokulele Airlines and HawaiiOnTV.com with Ken Burgmaier.

Steve Grimes and David Foster

Grimes & Foster at Mahalo Aleworks

Music composer and luthier Steve Grimes joins pianist Dave Foster in a performance at Mahalo Aleworks at the Kulamalu Town Center Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. Grimes said they’ll be lots of original tunes, as well as some fun and funky covers. For more information, go to grimesguitars.com.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Mark Johnstone’s annual jam

Jazz pianist-singer Mark Johnstone performs at 17th Annual Derek Beaty Jazz Jam with the North Street Sextet at Paia Bay Coffee Bar Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Other guest performers include the Benoit Jazz Works, saxophonist John Zangrando, and guitarist Steve Boynton. Admission is free. Open seating.

Maguire leads Dollies lineup Thursday

Guitarist-singer Brooks Maguire performs at Dollies North Shore Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Maguire showcases his well-crafted original songs along with a variety of select covers from iconic artists like Jackson Browne, Van Morrison, Eagles, Chris Stapleton, Jack Johnson, and Loggins & Messina. On Friday, Dec. 9, Luna Overdrive entertains. The Office Ladies perform Saturday, Dec. 10. For more information, call Dollies, 808-579-9070, or go to its website dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Maui Waena 8th Grade Band

Maui school bands at Wailea

Kamehameha Ukulele Band performs at The Shops At Wailea Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Maui Waena 8th Grade Symphonic Band performs Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Joel Katz at Gannon’s

Singer-steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Friday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com

Natalie Robles in Wailea

Guitarist-singer Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She also sings at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. More information about her on Instagram at natalienicolerobles.

Festival Of Harps, Sunday

A Festival Of Harps featuring five harpists will take place at The Shops At Wailea Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Mulligans live music weekend

Island Soul performs at sunset at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. with a dance floor. For more information including tickets Sunday, go to mulligansontheblue.com

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free ʻukulele lessons

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea Monday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Learn how to sing, strum and play this popular Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit will be performing jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing, and are into their 12th year of performing at Pita Paradise. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Tarvin Makia, Wednesday

Hawaiian entertainer Tarvin Makia performs a “Mele Kalikimaka Show” at The Shops At Wailea at Wailea Wednesdays, Dec. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. Make has released Christmas songs and Hawaiian music recordings. For his songs, go to tarvinmakia.com

