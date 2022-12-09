Maui Arts & Entertainment

Road closures announced for Maui Christmas Drive-Thru at the County Building

December 9, 2022, 2:20 PM HST
* Updated December 9, 3:16 PM
Christmas drive-thru. File PC: County of Maui

Motorists in the Wailuku area are advised of road closures near the Kalana O Maui (County of Maui) Building at 200 South High Street, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, to accommodate traffic from the Christmas Drive-Thru event.  

Wells and South Market Streets between Kaohu Street, fronting ʻĪao Middle School and the Wells Park Tennis Courts will be closed to accommodate traffic for the holiday event slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 

Mayor Michael Victorino and First Lady Joycelyn Victorino will host the event. Guests will get a chance to see Santa, who will be on hand to greet passing motorists. There will also be holiday music, illuminated decorations and treats for the keiki.

Reservations are not needed. Motorists should enter from Waiʻale Road onto Kaohu Street, follow event signage and traffic controllers into the lower parking lot of the Kalana O Maui building and exit onto Wells Street.

