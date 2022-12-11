West Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 81. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy. Highs around 82. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs around 81. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Lows 65 to 71 near the shore to 49 to 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Windy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54 at the visitor center to around 50 at the summit. East winds up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 40 at the summit. East winds 10 to 30 mph decreasing to up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs around 54 at the visitor center to around 50 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 60 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Lows 65 to 71 near the shore to 49 to 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 near the shore to around 59 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will ease a bit each day Monday and Tuesday, with breezy conditions continuing. Typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover will continue through early next week. Winds will diminish and and rain chances will decrease around mid week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The cold front could bring an increase in showers Thursday night into next weekend.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a 1030 mb high is centered around 1400 miles north-northeast of Honolulu, while a trough of low pressure is positioned around 1000 miles west of Kauai. These features are producing a rather tight pressure gradient across the island chain early this morning, with breezy to locally windy conditions statewide. Infrared satellite imagery shows partly to mostly cloudy conditions, with coverage the greatest over the western end of the state and windward sections of the eastern islands. Radar imagery shows scattered to numerous showers moving into windward areas, with some of these showers spreading into leeward communities as well. Main short term focus revolves around trade wind trends during the next few days.

High pressure north-northeast of the state will gradually weaken as it edges slowly east-southeast today and tonight. A new strong high will build far north of the state through the first half of the work week. Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected today, and a Wind Advisory remains posted for the typically windier areas of Maui County and the Big Island through 6 PM this evening. The trades will gradually ease a bit each day Monday through Tuesday, although breezy conditions are expected to continue. A more noticeable decrease in the trades is expected on Wednesday as a front approaches from the northwest. The wind forecast becomes highly uncertain toward the end of the week as model consistency and run to run continuity has been poor to say the least. Overall, lighter winds should prevail Thursday, with the potential for westerly winds to develop Friday into next weekend.

As for the remaining weather details, fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Tuesday, with bands of clouds and showers moving through from time to time. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but some will also reach leeward areas due to the strength of the trades. We could see the coverage and intensity of showers increase tonight through Tuesday, particularly over the eastern end of the state, as some upper level energy rotates southward through the islands and lifts inversion heights. Shower coverage should decrease Wednesday through Thursday as the trades become disrupted with the approach of a cold front. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, considerable uncertainty remains in the forecast late in the week, so will take a blended forecast approach for now until details become more clear. Overall, it appears that chances for rainfall will increase Thursday night and possibly remain elevated into next weekend.

Aviation

Breezy to locally strong trade winds will persist today and beyond, as a robust high pressure system remains far north of the islands. AIRMET Tango is posted for tempo moderate low-level turbulence for leeward sides of the mountains on all islands due to the strong winds and stable conditions.

Brief MVFR conditions due to lower ceilings and visibilities in passing showers will mainly affect windward and mauka sections across the island chain. AIRMET Sierra is in effect for tempo mountain obscuration along windward sides of Kauai and Oahu above 2500 feet this morning due to more extensive low clouds and showers arriving in with the trade wind flow. Expect this AIRMET to continue through the morning with fewer clouds and showers statewide this afternoon.

Marine

High pressure north of the islands will drive strong trade winds across the local waters during the next few days. Gale force winds will continue through this afternoon in the windier waters around Maui and the Big Island, with Small Craft Advisory (SCA) level winds expected elsewhere. Wind speeds may ease slightly tonight, but at a minimum, SCA level winds will continue for most marine zones through Tuesday. An approaching front will cause trades to decrease below SCA threshold around the middle of the week.

Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated through Tuesday but will remain well below the advisory threshold of 10 feet. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the remainder of the weekend. A small northwest and a small north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. The potential for a new large northwest swell could bring near warning level surf to north and west facing shores late in the week although forecast confidence remains low.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of the week. A new small south swell could give south shore surf a slight boost late in the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island North.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

Gale Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

