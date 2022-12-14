

















For a third year in a row, Bayada Home Health Care partnered with Uptown Kitchen to bring a warm meal and home supplies to residents of Hale Mahaolu and Lokenani Hale on Maui.

The deliveries on Dec. 9, included a plate of shoyu chicken, rice and Mac salad, with a bag of toiletries, disinfectant supplies, masks and snacks.

The items were donated and supported by Gabe Givnish, director of the Bayada Medicare Certified Office, and was coordinated with the help of housing managers, Mahealani Goo and Deborrah Miguel.

“A lot of people called to reserve plates to ensure they received one, but for one resident at Hale Mahaolu Ekolu, Lucy Turquio, she excitedly anticipated the return of joyful clinicians to help her miss her loved ones a little less,” organizers said.



















For Turquio, Christmas encompasses Filipino cultural traditions such as Misa de Gallo, delicious food, family togetherness and Christmas caroling.

She moved to Maui 36 years ago in 1986. Dec. 22, 2022 marks the 48th wedding anniversary that she would have celebrated with her late husband.

Turquio fondly recalls and refers to traveling with the choir and music ministry in her younger years as the best times in her life and said the holidays make her miss her family and friends so much more, as many have already passed away, according to organizers.

As she heard the Christmas music approaching on Friday evening, Turquio made sure to set up a chair outside of her front door so she could greet the carolers and request only one special song–her favorite, “O Holy Night.”

Organizers say Turquio waited patiently as the group of 40 made their way through the community. When the crew returned, Melissa Perricelli-Goueytes, Director of the Maui Home Care office began to plan an instrumental of the song requested.

Enveloped in song, Turquio wept. “There aren’t enough words, and I couldn’t place them even if I tried,” she said.

Marketing Manager, Charo Lata, Mrs. Turquio and Client Services Manager, Heidi Acosta

Client Services Manager Heidi Acosta who helped organize the event said moments like these are what make Christmas real. She recalled standing at the front door of another resident the year prior, and seeing the joy in her eyes.

“Staying connected to these faces- some being our patients – that’s what Christmas and our kuleana to our kupuna are truly about. I promised one of our longtime Bayada friends, who is no longer with us, that we wouldn’t forget to come by for Christmas. This is me keeping that promise,” said Acosta.

Bayada Home Health Care dedicates its efforts and “Christmas for Kupuna 2022” in loving memory of their friend, Jojo.

The event was made possible in a coordinated effort between Bayada Home Health Care (including both the Medicare Certified Office and the Maui Home Care Office), Uptown Kitchen, and new this year–Dazzle Entertainment LLC. Dazzle owner Adelle Lennox also sent two worker elves this year to help with meal delivery.

“Manager, Alvin Miyamoto, and his Uptown Kitchen team graciously supported adding on a second community this year without any hesitation; and because of that, it helps us concentrate on making sure that we get our residents the supplies they need. We are so thankful for their partnership,” administrators of Bayada said.