Holiday gift wrapping on Dec. 21 by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services

December 15, 2022, 9:15 AM HST
Holiday gift wrapping services are being offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 at its offices in Wailuku and on Moloka‘i.

There will be a drive-thru in the MEO parking lots at 99 Mahalani St., off the J. Walter Cameron Center driveway on Maui, and at 380 Kolapa Place in Kaunakakai.

Gay Sibonga, tapping her years of gift wrapping at the old Liberty House, works with Laʻakea Wells and others in preparation for the 6th Annual MEO Youth Services Gift Wrapping. Photo Courtesy: MEO

Gifts may be dropped off until 1 p.m. and picked up before 3 p.m.

The gift wrapping is free but donations are appreciated.

This is the 6th year for the gift wrapping services. Last year, the event raised $800, which was used for Youth Services activities, including visits to the Maui Ocean Center and Haleakalā.

The program, which works with more than 800 intermediate and high school youth on Maui and Moloka‘i annually, focuses on the prevention of smoking, drug and alcohol use, bullying and suicide.

Staff present evidence-based curriculum in schools and organize activities after-school and during fall, winter and summer breaks.

The activities strengthen the family, embrace culture and community service, and reinforce healthy lifestyles and leadership.

For more information about MEO Youth Services programs, call 808-276-4316 or email dane.ka`[email protected]

