Hazardous conditions along Hāna Highway, travel restricted to local traffic

December 19, 2022, 1:18 PM HST
*Monday storm updates are posted HERE.

Continuing stormy conditions throughout Maui County have resulted in unsafe driving conditions along Hāna Highway.

Boulders, rocks and broken branches are blocking portions of the highway.

Visitors are asked to postpone planned trips to Hāna until weather and road conditions have improved.

Hāna residents are currently without power and dependent upon generators.

There is no Wi-Fi service in the area.

Streams in the Hāna area are prone to flash flooding. Flash floods can occur within minutes of excessive rainfall and can roll boulders, tear out trees, destroy bridges, and easily move heavy vehicles. Flood-producing rains can also trigger catastrophic mud slides. Most storm-related deaths are due to flash floods.  

Do not drive across ponds or rushing water. Turn around, don’t drown.

