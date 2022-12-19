





*Monday storm updates are posted HERE.

Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue through today as a kona storm moves through the region. Bands of thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep through the state from northwest to southeast today, according to the National Weather Service.

Stronger thunderstorms may become severe through this afternoon with strong winds and the potential for hail. Strong southwesterly kona winds will increase ahead of the cold front, with the strongest wind speeds forecast for communities along the down wind north and east slopes of mountain areas, according to the NWS.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Periods of heavy rain with this storm will likely result in flash flooding in some areas. The forest calls for weather to improve over the western islands by Monday night and across the rest of the state by Tuesday. Fair weather and light winds expected from Wednesday through Friday.

Power outages

500 without power on Maui: As of 7:35 a.m., there are about 500 customers without power in parts of Upcountry, including Olinda and Piʻiholo, Kula and ʻUlupalakua as well as small pockets in the Haʻikū, Olowalu, Lahaina and Wailuku areas. Crews are responding.

Warnings, Watches, Advisories:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 2 p.m. for Maui County. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 mph or higher or destructive hail the size of quarters or larger.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 2 p.m. for Maui County. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds of 58 mph or higher or destructive hail the size of quarters or larger. Special Marine Warning: for the Kauaʻi Channel; Kauaʻi Leeward, NW, and windward waters; and Oʻahu leeward and windward waters until 7:45 a.m. At 5:44 a.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts and large hail were located over the Kauaʻi Channel, with additional storms advancing eastward toward the Oʻahu Windward and Leeward waters. This system was producing waterspouts, wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, and large hail.

for the Kauaʻi Channel; Kauaʻi Leeward, NW, and windward waters; and Oʻahu leeward and windward waters until 7:45 a.m. At 5:44 a.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts and large hail were located over the Kauaʻi Channel, with additional storms advancing eastward toward the Oʻahu Windward and Leeward waters. This system was producing waterspouts, wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, and large hail. Severe Thunderstorm Warning: for Kauaʻi until 6:30 a.m. At 5:31 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph.

for Kauaʻi until 6:30 a.m. At 5:31 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Polihale, moving east at 55 mph. Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Hawaiʻi Island Flood Advisory: until 8 a.m. At 4:52 a.m., radar showed heavy showers and storms moving ashore from Kailua-Kona to Honaunau, with additional heavy showers approaching. Peak rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour can be expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Honalo, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Holualoa, Honaunau, Kalaoa and Kona International Airport.

Shelters Open:

Shelters open in Central and South Maui : As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, emergency shelters have opened in Central and South Maui at: War Memorial Gym , (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); and Kamaliʻi Elementary School Cafeteria , (180 Alanui Ke’Alii Dr., Kīhei).

: As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, emergency shelters have opened in Central and South Maui at:

Residents and/or visitors seeking shelter must bring anything they need, including, food, water, medicine and blankets. Both sites are “pet-friendly.” Pets must be secured in a hard-case kennel kept outside the entrance; please bring pet food and water.

Road Closures:

Piʻilani Highway between Kīpahulu and ʻUlupalakua : Due to flash flooding, Piʻilani HIghway between Kīpahulu and ʻUlupalukua is closed until further notice, as of 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. Residents in the Kaupō / Kīpahulu area are advised that the road is washed out about a mile east of Kaupō Gulch. Road closed signage was placed from Kīpahulu to ʻUlupalukua.

: Due to flash flooding, Piʻilani HIghway between Kīpahulu and ʻUlupalukua is closed until further notice, as of 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. Residents in the Kaupō / Kīpahulu area are advised that the road is washed out about a mile east of Kaupō Gulch. Road closed signage was placed from Kīpahulu to ʻUlupalukua. South Maui: S. Kīhei Road is OPEN. (Update 11:49 p.m., Dec. 18, 2022) Kaonoulu Street remains CLOSED. (Update 11:49 p.m., Dec. 18, 2022)

Kauhikoa and Haʻikū Road closed due to downed pole: Kauhikoa and Haʻikū Roads are closed as of 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022 due to a fallen utility pole.

Park, facility closures, cancellations:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Haleakalā National Park closures due to severe weather: The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park and the Pīpīwai Trail in the Kīpahulu District are closed due to severe weather effective Dec. 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. All sunrise reservations on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, have been canceled.

Inclement weather forces closure of the municipal golf course: The County of Maui’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that due to heavy rains and flooding, the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course is closed and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. If weather conditions permit, the course may reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Maui County pools close due to inclement weather: Storm-generated lightning has closed all Maui County pools. Staff will monitor conditions and follow public safety protocols.

Private facility closures:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pacific Cancer Foundation will close today (Monday, Dec. 18, 2022) as employees live in outlying areas. Call 808-283-8390 with questions. Clients can call 911 for emergencies.