County partners are asking Maui County residents with property damage from the recent kona low storm, to report impacts from flash flooding and severe weather that occurred from Dec. 18-19, 2022.

The form is available online through the Maui Emergency Management Agency at the following direct LINK.

Respondents are reminded that this is not an application for assistance, and affected parties would still need to file claims with their insurance companies.

The information may help the County to determine if it qualifies for state or federal assistance, and could also help to assist with hazard mitigation planning.

