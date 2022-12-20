





































Neighborhoods across Maui are cleaning up a path of debris left by a vigorous cold front that passed through the state on Monday. The storm left portions of South Kīhei Road covered in mud, uprooted trees in Maui Lani and South Maui, and knocked out power to an estimated 12,000 customers on the Valley Isle. It also resulted in hazardous traveling conditions along the Hāna Highway, and caused some flights to be diverted because of poor visibility.

Lingering impacts on Maui include pocket power outages, a wind advisory in effect until 6 p.m. and high surf warning until Tuesday evening.

Hawaiian Electric crews continue work to restore the remaining affected areas still experiencing power outages. Areas without power as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday include: parts of Wailuku, Kīhei, Wailea, Mākena, and pockets in the Haʻikū, Kula, Olinda and Piʻiholo areas. A crew is also responding to the East End of Molokaʻi this morning.

A spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente reports that all Maui facilities will open for normal operations today. The Maui Lani urgent care facility, which usually stays open until 8 p.m. closed early on Monday due to an area power outage.



















Record daily maximum rainfall was reported in Kahului for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 18 and 19. Mondayʻs rain total in Kahului was 1.73 inches, breaking the old record set for the same day in 1964 of 0.68 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Sundayʻs maximum rainfall was 1.85 inches, breaking the old record for the same say of 0.91 inches set in 1982, according to the NWS.

Over the 24-hour period ending at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Pukalani had the most rain on Maui with 2.27 inches, followed by Kahakuloa with 2.18 inches, and Wailuku with 2.11 inches. Mahinahina in West Maui also had more than 2 inches of rain.

Hawaiʻi Island had the greatest amount of rain from the storm, with 9.21 inches recorded over the same 24-hour period at the USGS gauge at Kawainui Stream. Kamuela had 5.68 inches, and more than 4 inches of rain was recorded in Kealakekua, Honaunau, Kaloko-Honokohau, and Waiaha.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for more stable conditions with breezy westerly winds filling in across the state today. The NWS says strong westerly winds with higher gusts are still expected today with decreasing trends by this evening.

“Strong wind gusts may develop in showers or along eastern slopes of mountains through the afternoon,” according tot he NWS.

Improved conditions with decreasing showers are expected today, with scatters showers remaining in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

*This story will be updated as more information from post storm assessment is completed.