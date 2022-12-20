Maui News

Salvation Army struggling to meet fundraising goal during Red Kettles campaign

December 20, 2022, 1:50 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Salvation Army’s iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign, now in its 131st year, is struggling to meet its fundraising goal in Hawai’i for the 2022 Christmas season.

With just five bell-ringing days left before Christmas, donations in Hawaii are currently tracking at 67% of a $750,000 goal.

Salvation Army bell ringer Kainoa Henao and his canine friend doing the most good they can do outside of Pukalani Superette. Photo Credit: Andy Gross

Donations to Red Kettles stay in the local communities where they are donated. Bell ringers will be staffing the Red Kettles through Christmas Eve. 

The Salvation Army, facing a spike in demand for services because of the combination of rising costs and lingering pandemic-related poverty, increased their campaign goal for Red Kettles by approximately $100,000 over the $650,000 raised in the 2021 holiday season.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Meeting increased needs also becomes more of a challenge every year at Red Kettles due to consumers carrying less cash, the closure of many brick-and-mortar retail stores where the Army would traditionally set up kettles and more online shopping — which means less foot traffic in shopping areas. This year, there also is the effect of high inflation. 

“Although I’m concerned that early donations have been a bit slow, I remain hopeful we can still make our fundraising goal this year,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “Hawai’i has a history of supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to help our most vulnerable neighbors every year.

“Even as we face increased needs, I believe our community will rally around us again this year. We’d also like to extend our Aloha to everyone for their generosity and kindness during the holidays. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Salvation Army has made it easier and safer than ever to support its work at kettles or online. People can donate in several contactless ways, including: 

  • Virtual Red Kettles: Support their local community’s Virtual Red Kettle at RedKettleHawaii.org 
  • Online Donations: Make a donation online at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org to help The Salvation Army Love Beyond Christmas. 
  • Kettle Pay: It’s easy to give through Kettle Pay at Red Kettles around Hawai’i using Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal or Venmo. 
  • Amazon Alexa: Use Amazon Alexa by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount. 
  • US Mail: Send a check to a local Salvation Army corps. Visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org for a list of corps in the islands. 

This year, donors in Hawai’i have additional ways to support The Salvation Army including: 

  • Share a Holiday Feast: Through Dec. 31, customers at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores in Hawai’i will be able to make donations at checkout through Foodland’s “Share a Holiday Feast” program to help those less fortunate in Hawai’i. Customers may donate cash, change or use Maika‘i points to help. Those donations will be turned into Foodland gift certificates and distributed by The Salvation Army to families in need on each island where the donations were received.
  • Burger King Hawai’i: In partnership with Aloha United Way, customers may make cash donations at all Burger King Hawai’i restaurants through Dec. 31. The donations will go towards keiki Angel Tree gifts and provide support for those in need throughout the year. 
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Storm Updates Weather Warnings Road Closures Cancellations 2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared 3Widespread Power Outages On Maui 4Shelters Open In Central And South Maui Flooding Closes Road Between Kipahulu And ʻulupalakua 516 People Taken To The Hospital After Hawaii Bound Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence 6Coast Guard Suspends Its Search For Missing Aircrew Off Maui