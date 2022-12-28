State Capitol building. Photo by Wendy Osher.

A list of new laws take effect in the new year on Jan. 1, 2023. House Speaker Scott K. Saiki shared the list below:

Act 15, SLH 2022 (SB2376 SD1) – Relating to Tobacco Taxes: Repeals and eliminates the deferred payment purchase option for cigarette tax stamps. Requires licensees to pay for stamps at the time of purchase using cash, certified check, or bank transfer.

Act 47, SLH 2022 (SB2162 CD1) – Relating to Ranked Choice Voting: Establishes ranked-choice voting for special federal elections and special elections of vacant county council seats.

Act 49, SLH 2022 (SB2185 CD1) – Relating to Fireworks: Requires the auditor of fireworks and articles pyrotechnic records for each county fire department to submit to the Legislature an annual report detailing inventory, recordkeeping, and sales of fireworks to license or permit holders.

Act 56, SLH 2022 (HB1619 CD1) – Relating to Peer-to-Peer Car-Sharing Insurance Requirements: Establishes provisions relating to peer-to-peer insurance coverage.

Act 57, SLH 2022 (HB1681 SD1) – Relating to Transportation Network Companies: Establishes requirements and permitting procedures for transportation network companies operating in the State. Makes permanent insurance requirements for transportation network companies and transportation network company drivers.

Act 58, SLH 2022 (HB2111 CD1) – Relating to Insurance: Establishes provisions relating to care obligation of insurers and producers.

Act 62, SLH 2022 (HB2272 CD1) – Relating to Condominium Associations: Amends provisions relating to contents of declarations under condominiums laws.

Act 69, SLH 2022 (SB2685 CD1) – Relating to Planned Community Associations: Establishes provisions relating to cumulative voting for directors under the planned community associations law

Act 76, SLH 2022 (HB137 CD1) – Relating to Liquor: Amends provisions relating to cooperation between the Department of Taxation and county liquor commissions.

Act 88, SLH 2022 (SB2279 CD1) – Relating to Catalytic Converters: Regulates the purchase of catalytic converters by used motor vehicle parts dealers and palladium, platinum, and rhodium by scrap dealers and recyclers. Subjects persons who violate related provisions to a class C felony. Establishes the felony offense of theft of catalytic converter.

Act 94, SLH 2022 (SB3165 CD1) – Relating to Operating a Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant: Amends provisions relating to operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant under use of intoxicants while operating a vehicle law.

Act 97, SLH 2022 (HB956 CD1) – Relating to Statewide Interoperable Public Safety Communications: Establishes a statewide interoperable communications executive committee and subcommittee for public safety communications and the position of the statewide interoperable communications coordinator. Defines “interoperable communications”.

Act 141, SLH 2021 (HB1102 SD2) – Relating to Litter Control: Prohibits the intentional release of balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air.

Act 159, SLH 2022 (SB2679 CD1) – Relating to Driver’s Licenses: Extends the renewal period from two years to four years for licensees who are seventy-two years of age or older but younger than eighty years of age.

Act 161, SLH 2022 (SB3121 CD1) – Relating to Funding for Parking for Disabled Persons: Establishes an Accessible Parking Special Account within the Disability and Communication Access Board Special Fund. Increases the state annual vehicle registration fee by $1 and requires that $1 from each annual vehicle registration fee be deposited into the Accessible Parking Special Account.

Act 165, SLH 2022 (HB1475 CD1) – Relating to Mandatory Ethics Training: Requires state legislators and employees to complete mandatory live or online ethics training courses every four years, subject to certain requirements.

Act 169, SLH 2022 (HB2416 CD1) – Relating to Campaign Spending: Establishes provisions relating to donors; consent; notice.

Act 217, SLH 2022 (HB1982 CD1) – Relating to Taxes: Establishes provisions relating to withholding of tax by persons claiming the motion picture, digital media, and film production income tax credit under the general excise tax law.

Act 218, SLH 2022 (SB2378 CD1) – Relating to the Taxation Board of Review: Amends provisions relating to the taxation board of review; appointment; removal, compensation.

Act 283, SLH 2022 (SB555 HD1) – Relating to Campaign Fundraising: Prohibits elected state and county officials from holding any fundraiser event to raise contributions for which any price is charged or any contribution is suggested for attendance during a regular session or special session of the state legislature.

Act 286, SLH 2022 (SB3085 CD1) – Relating to the Hawaiʻi Code of Military Justice: Adopts a new Hawaiʻi Code of Military Justice to promote order and discipline in the state military forces by fostering an independent military justice system and updating nonjudicial punishment and courts-martial procedures.

Act 298, SLH 2022 (HB1688 CD1) – Relating to Registration of Vehicles: Subjects U-drive motor vehicles to the same motor vehicle registration fees as other motor vehicles. Authorizes the counties to use certain motor vehicle registration fees to mitigate and address the impacts of tourism-related traffic congestion.