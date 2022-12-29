Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui Health ends COVID-19 community vaccination lobby clinic

By Wendy Osher
 December 29, 2022, 11:30 AM HST
Senator Keohokalole presents a certificate of recognition to the vaccine team at Maui Health. PC: Wendy Osher (3.11.22)

Maui Health has ended its COVID-19 community vaccination clinic in the hospital lobby due to decreased demand.

The final clinic date at the Maui Memorial Medical Center lobby was Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

“Most pharmacies, clinics and doctors’ offices around the county are now providing COVID-19 vaccines for their patients,” said a hospital spokesperson.

The facility administered nearly 87,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over two years.

Additionally, Maui Health has discontinued outpatient monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) and pre-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19 due to the wide availability of alternative treatments.

“Maui Health started offering outpatient monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) in September 2021 and since then has treated thousands of patients with various COVID treatments,” according to an email update.

  • Vaccine sites available at other locations around Maui County are posted here.
  • Vaccine sites around the state are posted here.
  • Testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team.
Comments

