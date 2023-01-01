Villages of Leialiʻi Village 1-B subdivision project area facing west. PC: Projectʻs draft EA

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is planning its second Villages of Leialiʻi subdivision that would develop up to 250 single- and multi-family units in Lahaina for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.

The $75 million Villages of Leialiʻi Village 1-B is slated for about 51 acres of DHHL land near Lahaina Civic Center, Leialiʻi Parkway and the existing Village 1-A subdivision, according to a draft environmental assessment published recently in the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development’s “The Environmental Notice.”

A 30-day public review and comment period ends Jan. 23. To submit feedback, send comments to the approving agency and copy the applicant and the consultant outlined in the project’s draft EA.

If government permits, approvals and finances go through, the first phase of the subdivision could be done in three years and the second phase would take one year, the report said.

Saying that DHHL beneficiary demand for homesteading opportunities is “very high,” Villages of Leialiʻi 1-B units would go toward beneficiaries currently on the waitlist for a residential lease on Maui. Approximately 3,891 beneficiaries were on the wait list for a residential homestead as of June 30, 2021, the report said.

DHHL’s Villages of Leialiʻi Village 1-B subdivision project area looking to the northwest. PC: Projectʻs draft EA

The new subdivision’s single-family lots would range from 5,000 square feet to 7,500 square feet and feature six different housing model types. Homes range from three or four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and living areas of 1,088 square feet to 1,674 square feet.

Multi-family units will have two or four bedrooms and one to two bathrooms in one- or two-story buildings.

Parking for single-family homes will be provided in attached garages, while parking for any multi-family units to be developed will be in paved parking areas.

With Village 1-B, offsite improvements include two new retention basins, improvements to Honoapiʻilani Highway and Leialiʻi Parkway such as restriping and relocation of traffic signals at the Honoapi’ilani Highway and Leialiʻi Parkway intersection, widening of Leialiʻi Parkway from two to four lanes and any other work needed to eventually license Leialiʻi Parkway to the County of Maui.

The Villages of Leiali‘i Village 1-A subdivision holds 104 single-family lots, which were completed in 2007.

Both Village 1-A and Village 1-B were acquired in the early 2000s by DHHL from the Housing Finance and Development Corp., the predecessor to the current Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corp.

Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corp. still owns the lands mauka of Village 1-A and Village 1-B, which has been planned for a separate master planned community, also referred to as the Villages of Leiali‘i.

The proposed use of state lands and funds, along with the use of Conservation District lands and work in the shoreline area, trigger a state-mandated environmental study.