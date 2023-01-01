Maui News

Video: Maui rings in 2023

January 1, 2023, 1:18 AM HST
* Updated January 1, 1:25 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

VC: Lucas Zarro

Video footage from across Central and South Maui shows fireworks being set off to ring in the New Year.

*Mahalo to Maui resident, Lucas Zarro for the visuals.

Prior to the weekend festivities, the Maui Police Department announced it would be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department issued a reminder that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit. 

The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite or cause to explode any aerial device while on the premises. It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, or a fine of at least $500 and not more than $2,000.

There were two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Police Investigation Underway In Kahului 2Mauians Decry Turo Taking Kahului Airport Public Parking Stalls State Mulling New Rules 3Union Some At Mauis Hospital Get Paid Less Than Chick Fil A Rally Seeks Better Maui Health Wages 4From Cashier To Union President Domingo Reflects On Maui Days Supporters 5Mayor Victorino Says Acquisition Of 45 Acres From Ab Is Now Final 6100 Homes And 60 Businesses Impacted By Water Outage On South Kihei Road