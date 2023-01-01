VC: Lucas Zarro

Video footage from across Central and South Maui shows fireworks being set off to ring in the New Year.

*Mahalo to Maui resident, Lucas Zarro for the visuals.

Prior to the weekend festivities, the Maui Police Department announced it would be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.

The department issued a reminder that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit.

The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite or cause to explode any aerial device while on the premises. It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, or a fine of at least $500 and not more than $2,000.

There were two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay.