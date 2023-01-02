A Night of Comedy with Pauly Shore takes place this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater.

Opening Guests are Chino LaForge and Ted Anderson.

Shore shot to fame as an MTV VJ in the ‘90s. He later moved his “weasel” persona (best known for the phrase “hey bud-dy!”) into feature films, including Encino Man, In the Army Now and Bio-Dome.

Shore also wrote, produced and directed Vegas Is My Oyster, a 90-minute Showtime comedy special starring the likes of Tom Green, Charlene Yi and Bobby Lee. When not touring, he keeps busy with multiple projects, including a TV pilot and various collaborations with Funny or Die.

The MACC show may contain mature subject matter.

Tickets are $49.50 (plus applicable fees). Advance ticket sales are available online only.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for email and phone inquiries at 808-242-SHOW are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays on the night of the show.

