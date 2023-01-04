Maui News

‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge 2023 focuses on vaping prevention

January 4, 2023, 2:42 PM HST
* Updated January 4, 3:32 PM
Angie Pustelnik, a 7th-grader at St. Anthony School, created this poster that focuses on “The Four Ws — Wear Your Mask, Wash Your Hands, Watch Your Distance and Worldwide Vaccination.” Pustelnik finished first in the Middle School Art & Photography category of the 2021 ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge media contest.

The third ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge, which gets underway Jan. 9, focuses on the “anti-vape movement” with high and middle school students creating public awareness campaigns.

There are three categories – slogan, poster/brochure and video – with middle (grades 6 to 8) and high school (grades 9 to 12) divisions. Cash and gift card prizes will be awarded to the top entries.

Entries will be accepted from Jan. 9 through March 23. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 5.

Entry forms are available at here. For more information, email call MEO Youth Services at 808-249-2990 or email [email protected]

The contest is the brainchild of Maui County Council Member Alice Lee and featured COVID-19 prevention last year and reimagining Maui County in its inaugural year in 2021. ‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.”

The ‘Imi Pono challenge is sponsored by MEO’s Youth Services in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Comments

