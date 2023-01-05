The new Hula Badger IPA will be available at Koholā Brewery and select retailers on Maui throughout the tournament, and the week following, until supplies last. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Maui United Way and their 39 partner agencies. The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Sentry Insurance’s Connected Communities serves to bridge relationships between Sentry’s hometown of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and their home away from home here on Maui, by connecting similar organizations in both communities to exchange ideas and best practices.

In 2022, the mayors from Stevens Point and Maui signed a proclamation declaring January as Maui-Stevens Point Connected Communities Month, which has become an annual celebration.

To celebrate this year, a special event was held at Koholā Brewery on Tuesday to locally announce and launch a brew collaboration with the Stevens Point Brewery; a tropical IPA called Hula Badger.

Those in attendance were representatives from Sentry Insurance, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Boys and Girls Clubs, and Connected Communities partners.

“It has been a real honor to be included in Sentry’s Connected Community initiative and has created an opportunity for us to work with an extremely prestigious brewery – Point Brewery from Steven’s Point as well as other local partners like Maui United Way. We had fun making the Hula Badger IPA with the team at Point Brewery, learned a tremendous amount and made some great friends in Wisconsin. We are also delighted to be contributing a portion of the proceeds from the Hula Badger IPA to our friends at Maui United Way. You can enjoy the Hula Badger IPA and other craft beers at our taproom in Lahaina as well as take some to go,” said Mary Anderson, President Koholā Brewery.

In its six years as title sponsor, the mutual insurance group from Stevens Point has fully engaged the Maui community. Through discussions with the many charities the tournament supports, the company’s understanding of Maui’s people and their needs has grown, as has its commitment and contributions to help the Maui community address its most vital needs.

