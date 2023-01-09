Children in the Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start program offer a sendoff to Moloka‘i Branch Manager Yolanda Reyes at her retirement celebration in March.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start, a 100% subsidized preschool program for low income families, will begin accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year beginning Wednesday, Feb, 1, 2023.

Children who will be 3 or 4 years old by July 31, 2023, and whose families meet income and other requirements are eligible for the program. There are a limited number of spaces.

MEO Early Childhood Services runs programs in Kahului, Wailuku, Kīhei, Lahaina, Makawao and Kaunakakai. The school year runs from mid-August to the end of May 2024.

Parents / legal guardians are required to provide the child’s birth certificate and income verification (preferably 2022 income tax returns or 2022 W-2 forms) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Supplemental Security Income printouts.

Applications may be found at www.meoinc.org and completed online. For more information, contact the MEO Head Start office at 808-249-2988. Office hours are 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except on all federal and state holidays.

Head Start is a federally funded program that provides comprehensive early childhood education services to families that meet the federal poverty income guidelines and other selection criteria. Maui County also provides funding to extend the school day.