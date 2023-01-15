Maui News

Sell or donate items to Maui Family YMCA community yard sale Saturday in Kahului

January 15, 2023, 8:00 AM HST
Photo courtesy: Maui Family YMCA.

Maui Family YMCA is hosting a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at its 250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului, location. Admission is free.

The public is invited to bring items for sale or donation starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. The YMCA will sell donated items. All proceeds will support Maui Family YMCA youth programs. 

Vendors may sell their own items and keep proceeds for a $5 setup fee. Bring your own table / tent to display items.

Mike Morris, Maui Family YMCA CEO, said the youth programs are especially important for kids today.

“The Y youth programs teach fitness, healthy living and social responsibility so our kids feel empowered to be their best selves,” Morris said in a news release. “With all of the challenges our children face today, they need us more than ever.”

The mission of the nonprofit, which has served Maui since 1960, is to enhance the quality of life for residents through programs that “foster growth and build a healthy spirit, mind and body.”

For information, visit the yard sale link on the YMCA website or call Ricky Jones at (808) 866-5218.

