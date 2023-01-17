Left to right: Vincent Grant, Oweesta Executive Assistant; Fern Orie, Oweesta Chief Programs Officer; Florence Ludka, Oweesta Chief Financial Officer; and Chrystel Cornelius, Oweesta Chief Executive Officer; Kūhiō Lewis, CNHA Chief Executive Officer; Ian Pumaras, CNHA Chief Financial Officer; Chris Kuaiwa, CNHA Loan Fund Manager; Mehana Hind, CNHA Senior Director, Community Programs; Jeff Gilbreath, member, CNHA Board of Directors; and Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, CNHA Cultural Ambassador. PC: CNHA

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded $4 million in financial support from Oweesta Corporation, whose mission includes contributing to economic independence and strengthening sovereignty for all Native communities.

CNHA will use the $4 million to grow its loan program from currently at $12 million, to $16 million. More specifically $3 million will be utilized for new home construction loans for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) beneficiaries building a home on an awarded lot. The additional $1 million in loans will be for women-owned businesses. Details of the funds are still being worked out. When available, information on how to apply for new home construction or women-owned business loans will be available on CNHA’s website.

“Being awarded incremental funding from Oweesta is an incredible honor for CNHA. Their work and long-standing commitment to Native communities across North America and Hawai‘i is uncompromised,” Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “We truly appreciate Oweesta’s continued partnership that allows us to support our community.”

