Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of groups helped remove more than 2,000 bags of trash from state highways in Maui County in 2022, according to the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District.

Bayer Hawaii employees – shown here cleaning up along Maui Veterans Highway – were among more than 1,500 Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who helped pick up trash in Maui County last year. Photo courtesy of Bayer.

The anti-litter efforts were part of the local Adopt-A-Highway program, a public service initiative managed by Maui District to help prevent trash and other pollutants from blowing or flowing into the ocean and other bodies of water where they could damage ecosystems and harm wildlife.

According to Maui District, 130 groups in Maui County – including businesses, churches, nonprofits, school organizations and families – are currently registered with the Adopt-A-Highway program.

Collectively, their cleanup events in 2022 involved 1,513 volunteers who helped pick up and remove 2,038 bags of trash from approximately 86 miles of highway. Maui District believes the actual numbers of volunteers and bags of trash may be higher.

“We ask Adopt-A-Highway groups to please provide us with some basic information about their cleanup events, such as dates, number of participants, and whether or not they’d like our crews to pick up their filled bags of trash,” said Ty Fukuroku, program manager of Maui District’s Environmental Management. “The information provides useful insights that can help Maui District better manage the program over time. That said, some groups may have carried out their cleanups without letting us know, so the amount of good that was accomplished could be even greater.”

“We are sincerely grateful to all Adopt-A-Highway volunteers for their tremendous contributions to Maui’s environment,” Fukuroku said. “Litter isn’t just unsightly; it can degrade our streams and coastal areas to the detriment of wildlife and of residents who like to swim, fish, surf or just enjoy the ocean.”

Adopt-A-Highway groups can schedule their cleanup events, request supplies and submit post-cleanup information directly online at www.stormwatermaui.com. Community groups or businesses interested in signing up for the program can get more information and register at the website as well.

