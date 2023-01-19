Desiree Sides

The Hawai‘i State Board of Education today approved the Department’s recommendation to appoint four complex area superintendents to oversee the schools in respective areas.

The appointments, who have been serving in their respective roles in an interim capacity are: Desiree Sides to lead the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui complex area, Dr. Ed Noh to lead the Castle-Kahuku complex area, Stacey Bello to lead the Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa complex area, and Richard Fajardo to lead the Pearl City-Waipahu complex area.

Sides was appointed as interim complex area superintendent for the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui complex area in July 2022. She moved from her position within the complex area as a school renewal specialist where she had served for over four years. In that role, she provided support to the complex area superintendent, school administrators and teacher leaders, helping to oversee and manage complex-level initiatives.

Over her 30-year HIDOE career, Sides has also served at the principal and vice principal levels at Maui High and Haʻikū Elementary, and as a teacher at various Maui District schools.

Sides earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies at Chapman College and her master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

“These dedicated Department leaders bring with them an abundance of experience and skills from their prior school, complex area and state level roles,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a department press release. “Each of them has proven to be capable of serving as leaders of their respective complex areas and will continue to be invaluable members of our leadership team that provide all students with the opportunities, services and support that they need to succeed.”

