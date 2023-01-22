PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report said. Both are increases from 2019 — a record year for tourism. Occupancy was about 64%, slightly below 2021 and 12% under 2019.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea showed RevPAR of $693 and its ADR was $1,269 last month. However, occupancy was at about 55%, which is down from 2019 and 2021.

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $410, up from previous years, and an ADR of $615, a slight increase over 2021 and a 45% spike over 2019. Occupancy was 67%, slightly under 2021 and nearly 9% below 2019.

The second highest RevPAR and ADR in the state were on Hawaiʻi island last month. Hotels there reported RevPAR at $344 with ADR at $479.

Statewide, hotels reported stronger RevPAR and ADR last month compared to December 2021, but occupancy was lower, the report said. When compared to December 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher but occupancy was lower in December 2022.

RevPAR throughout the state last month was $314, with ADR at $440 and occupancy of 71%. It’s a slight increase for RevPAR and ADR, while occupancy was flat, when compared to December 2021. In the context of pre pandemic hotel performance, RevPAR was 11% higher driven by higher ADR, which offset lower occupancy.

Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide totaled $537.7 million last month, a 2% increase compared to 2021 and a 14% bump compared to 2019.

Room demand was 1.2 million room nights, which is slightly under 2021 and nearly 9% under 2019. Room supply was 1.7 million room nights, about the same as 2021 and 3% higher than 2019.

Overall, Maui County has seen the strongest hotel performance over the majority of last year, according to University of Hawai’i Economic Research Organization.

“Among the counties, Maui has seen the strongest hotel performance, followed by Kauai,” the latest economic forecast said. “Oahu hotel revenues have so far been underwhelming, with RevPAR still nearly 10% below the pre-pandemic level when adjusted for inflation. This is consistent with the delayed recovery of Japanese travel.”

As a whole, the Hawai’i hotel industry has continued to post solid gains, the forecast added.

To view HTA’s Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report, visit the HTA website.