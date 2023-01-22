Maui women surf with men in historic ‘Eddie’ big-wave contest today at Waimea Bay
January 22, 2023, 9:29 AM HST
* Updated January 22, 11:19 AM
Two big-wave female surfers are representing Maui today during the legendary “Eddie” big-wave surf contest, which has not been held since 2016.
Maui’s accomplished big-wave surfers Paige Alms and Andrea Moller are among six total female invitees at the 34th annual Eddie Big Wave Invitational. It is the first time the women will surf alongside the men in the history of the competition at Waimea Bay that honors the memory of surfing great Eddie Aikau.
“It’s a dream come true to surf alongside the long list of competitors, all of which inspire me in the their own unique ways,” Alms said on social media. “I am humbled, honored, fired up!!! and extremely proud to represent Maui as one of six female invitees and 34 men.”
Moller on Instagram honored her mentor and big-wave surfer Yuri Soledade, who gives her “strength and confidence.” “The Eddie is ON!!” she wrote.
The Eddie is only held when wave heights consistently reach at least 20 feet, which is 40-foot faces. The 2020-21 event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Tens of thousands of people descended on Waimea Bay today to watch the event in person. The last contest saw over 1.2 million streaming views from fans around the world, according to the Eddie Aikau Foundation.
In order to view the contest live, visit the Surfline feed on YouTube.
Two rounds of eight-person events are held so every person surfs twice. The surfer’s top four rides count toward a total score.
There’s been nine winners of the Eddie so far. Nobody has ever won it twice.
Former winners are Denton Miyamura (1987), Clyde Aikau (1986), Keone Downing (1990), Noah Johnson (1999), Ross Clarke-Jones (2001), Kelly Slater (2002), Bruce Irons (2004), Greg Long (2009), John Florence (2016).
The 34th annual Eddie Big Wave Invitational invitees include the following:
Aaron Gold
Andrea Moller
Billy Kemper
Eli Olson
Emily Erickson
Ezekiel Lau
Grant Baker
Greg Long
Ian Walsh
Jake Maki
Jamie O’Brien
Jamie Mitchell
John John Florence
Josh Moniz
Justine Dupont
Kai Lenny
Keala Kennelly
Keali’i Mamala
Kelly Slater
Koa Rothman
Kohl Christensen
Landon McNamara
Lucas Chianca
Luke Shepardson
Makani Adric
Makuakai Rothman
Mark Healey
Mason Ho
Michael Ho
Nathan Florence
Nathan Fletcher
Nic von Rupp
Paige Alms
Peter Mel
Ramon Navarro
Ross Clarke-Jones
Shane Dorian
Taio Shipman
Tikanui Smith
Tyler Larronde