Maui News

Maui women surf with men in historic ‘Eddie’ big-wave contest today at Waimea Bay

By Kehaulani Cerizo
 January 22, 2023, 9:29 AM HST
* Updated January 22, 11:19 AM
Maui big-wave surfers Paige Alms (left) and Andrea Moller. PC: The Eddie Aikau / Amanda Beenen Cantor

Two big-wave female surfers are representing Maui today during the legendary “Eddie” big-wave surf contest, which has not been held since 2016.

Maui’s accomplished big-wave surfers Paige Alms and Andrea Moller are among six total female invitees at the 34th annual Eddie Big Wave Invitational. It is the first time the women will surf alongside the men in the history of the competition at Waimea Bay that honors the memory of surfing great Eddie Aikau.

“It’s a dream come true to surf alongside the long list of competitors, all of which inspire me in the their own unique ways,” Alms said on social media. “I am humbled, honored, fired up!!! and extremely proud to represent Maui as one of six female invitees and 34 men.”

Moller on Instagram honored her mentor and big-wave surfer Yuri Soledade, who gives her “strength and confidence.” “The Eddie is ON!!” she wrote.

The Eddie is only held when wave heights consistently reach at least 20 feet, which is 40-foot faces. The 2020-21 event was canceled due to the pandemic. 

Tens of thousands of people descended on Waimea Bay today to watch the event in person. The last contest saw over 1.2 million streaming views from fans around the world, according to the Eddie Aikau Foundation.

In order to view the contest live, visit the Surfline feed on YouTube.

Two rounds of eight-person events are held so every person surfs twice. The surfer’s top four rides count toward a total score. 

There’s been nine winners of the Eddie so far. Nobody has ever won it twice.

Former winners are Denton Miyamura (1987), Clyde Aikau (1986), Keone Downing (1990), Noah Johnson (1999), Ross Clarke-Jones (2001), Kelly Slater (2002), Bruce Irons (2004), Greg Long (2009), John Florence (2016).

The 34th annual Eddie Big Wave Invitational invitees include the following:

Aaron Gold

Andrea Moller

Billy Kemper

Eli Olson

Emily Erickson

Ezekiel Lau

Grant Baker

Greg Long 

Ian Walsh

Jake Maki

Jamie O’Brien

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Josh Moniz

Justine Dupont

Kai Lenny

Keala Kennelly

Keali’i Mamala

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Kohl Christensen

Landon McNamara

Lucas Chianca

Luke Shepardson

Makani Adric

Makuakai Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Michael Ho

Nathan Florence

Nathan Fletcher

Nic von Rupp

Paige Alms

Peter Mel

Ramon Navarro

Ross Clarke-Jones

Shane Dorian

Taio Shipman

Tikanui Smith

Tyler Larronde

 Kehaulani Cerizo
Kehaulani Cerizo was born and raised on Maui and worked for nearly 15 years as a news reporter, copy editor and features editor at daily newspapers. She earned awards at The Maui News in Wailuku and at Today’s Local News in San Diego.
Read Full Bio
