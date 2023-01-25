For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

The Rascals, Thursday

The Rascals, featuring Gene Cornish and Felix Cavaliere, are two of the founders of the legendary rock n’ roll band that started 57 years ago who will be performing Thursday, Feb. 2. With help from No. 1 songs like Good Lovin’, Groovin’, A Beautiful Morning, I’ve Been Lonely Too Long, People Got To Be Free and How Can I Be Sure, The Rascals sold over 30 million records and helped to redefine music.

For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

The Peek-A-Bows Family Show directed toward younger children is coming soon, on Feb. 3, at the Castle Theatre. Admission is free but online reservations are required at mauiarts.com

Free family show, Feb. 3 at the MAAC

The Peek-A-Bows Family Show takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Friday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge, but online reservations are required at MauiArts.org The event features the Peek-a-Bows, a musical trio of characters developed for young children and created in 2008, by Gerilyn Hewahewa and Cyndi Mayo-Akeo. The two performed at the award-winning theatrical production “Ulalena” in Lahaina. Peek-a-Bows productions are aimed at providing engaging, educational programs for young keiki through song and dance, storytelling, and Hawaiian cultural integration. Here’s a story about them.

All seating is general admission/no reserved seats. Please note that in order to complete your order for free tickets you will need to input a credit card number to confirm the name on the reservation. Your card will not be charged. For groups of more than nine tickets, call the box office at 808-242-7469 so that they can assist you with your ticket order. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. The MACC box office phones are available Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Box Office windows will open at noon the day of the event for Will Call ticket pick-up. No duplicates tickets allowed – first entry with barcode will be honored; all others will be turned away.

The iconic vocal group The Drifters is among three doo-wop groups performing at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday.

The Drifters, Platters, and Coasters – Saturday

Three popular vocal groups who popularized the rock n’ roll doo-wop sound perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

The Drifters, one of rock n’ roll’s founding vocal groups, are touring with their 50-year catalog of hits such as Under the Boardwalk, Up on the Roof, This Magic Moment, and On Broadway; The Platters featuring four of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits Only You, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, The Great Pretender; and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters’ Charlie Brown, Yakety Yak, Poison Ivy named after their founding member.

For more information, including ticketing, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Soja coming on Feb. 10

The reggae band Soja performs with special guest Tribal Seeds, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Likkle Jordee, and Natural Vibrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, Friday, at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.For more than two decades, Grammy Award Winning reggae group SOJA has elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires. Some songs include You and Me, Rest of My Life, and Something To Believe In.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Brett Young

Brett Young, Feb. 5

Songwriter-singer Brett Young, a Country Music Artist of the Year, performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Feb. 5, Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an undeniable string of hits and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country’s master over matters of the heart. The star broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look a Little Different These Days following his GOLD-certified sophomore effort Ticket to L.A., which debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart. Young’s platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and has contributed to 5.5 billion streams globally. Songs include In Case You Didn’t Know, Like I Loved You, and Lady.

Brett Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Racking seven consecutive No. 1 hits, Rolling Stone deemed Young “one of country’s most consistent radio stars.” For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

The works of Meleana Aluli Meyer are among the art pieces by 10 native Hawaiian artists on display at the Schafer International Gallery

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition, free

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists will be on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18. Admission is free. Artists were asked to explore new work channeled through ‘ike knowledge gained through experience and guided by sound teachings. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with oleleo Hawaii. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kaho’ohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

George Kahumoku at Tante’s Sunday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaʻahumanu Avenue at Seaside Hotel, Sunday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Earlier this month, Kahumoku received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists. His songs include Ku’u Aina Aloha O Kahakuloa, Kaimalino The Peaceful Sea, and Lokomaika’i. For more information, go to tantesislandcuisine.com or call 808-877-0300.

A lion dance performance along with fireworks is scheduled at Queen Kaahumanu Center Sunday.

Chinese New Year, Ka’ahumanu Center

Queen Ka’ahumanu Center presents a celebration for the Year of the Rabbit with AuShaolin Arts Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2–3:30 p.m. A lion dance performance and fireworks display will take place to usher in the Chinese New Year and the Year Of The Rabbit. Those born in the Year Of The Rabbit are believed to have good luck.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Alan Clements at ʻĪao, Saturday

World Dharma Productions presents social critic, satirist and hyper-spiritual speaker Alan Clements at the ʻĪao Theatre Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. As a former Buddhist monk in dictatorship-ravaged-Burma and a journalist in areas of extreme conflict, including the former Yugoslavia, Clements riffs on issues of violence and nonviolence, compassion and greed, servitude and freedom, meditation and indoctrination, from his personal experience. Maui reviewer Jon Woodhouse calls Clements a blend of former Buddhist month with Noam Chomsky,Lenny Bruce…” A former director of Amnesty International was moved to call Clements “one of the most compelling voices of our times.” For more information, go to MauiOnstage.com

Thursday night at The Empanada Lady starts with a one-hour lesson in Latin dance, followed by social dancing.

Latin night dancing, Thursday

Julia and Rizca conduct dance classes to Latin music at The Empanada Lady restaurant and lounge Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a bachata and salsa social from 8:30 to 11 p.m. For more information, including reservations, call 808-868-4544.

Godinez family, Friday

The Godinez family performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. Join Filipe, Estaire, and Sal Godinez for a might of original music and arrangements of popular jazz classics at the downstairs concert hall. Estaire has played with Prince, George Benson, and Joaquin Sabina, to name a few.

Filipe, Estaire, and Sal Godinez

Sal has performed and recorded with Willie K, Amy Hanaiali’i, and is touring with John Cruz. Felipe has perform with Godinez, Mitch Kepa and Blind Bolo. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser entertains Wednesday

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs for at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8:30 p.m. He sings mostly covers and sometimes is joined by a surprise guest. No cover charge. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hoike’oke featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Wolfchild performs at ProArts Playhouse Thursday night.

Wolfchild’s single release event

The duo Wolfchild with brothers Gabriel and Elon perform at their single release event at the ProArts Playhouse Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Here’s a song Adrift: Dust performed at the Old Maui High School. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Gilliom & Esquire at Nalu’s, Thursday

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom has sung on Broadway, and Esquire is a member of the ukulele-powered band Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Kanekoa: Love the 80s

The ʻukulele-powered band Kanekoa performs with originals and also music of the 80’s at ProArts Playhouse Jan. 27, Friday, at 7:30 p.m. It’s parachute pants and spike hair. The event offers options, including a package with a signed show poster, and goodies. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Kīhei Fridays, Jan. 27

Kīhei Town is celebrating itself Friday, Jan. 27, with keiki activities, music, a display of Maui Classic Cruisers, and a variety of food choices. The event happens from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. Entertainers include Harold and Arlie-Avery Asiu and violinist Willie Wainwright. The event is celebrated on the fourth Friday of every month. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/kiheifridays

Live jazz, Saturday night

Pianist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson perform at “Ekolu Kitchen1279” at Azeka Plaza Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, call 808-793-3333.

White Hawaiian, early February

Off of back to back sold-out performances, the multi-talented Eric Gilliom resumes his dramatic comedy romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse on weekends from Thursday through Sunday on Feb. 2, 3, 4, and 5. Reviewer Jon Woodhouse calls it a hilarious and smart one-man show. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots. Except for the Sunday performance at 2 p.m., the play starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Jan. 27, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s, Saturday

Singer and ‘ukulele virtuoso Anthony Pfluke performs at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Jan. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke plays popular island favorites as well as his own original compositions. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe perform at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis, Maui Brews

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444, or MauiBrewingCo.com.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

John Cruz

John Cruz at ProArts, Wednesday

Grammy winner John Cruz performs as a resident artist to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, Island Style, and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, All Along the Watchtower. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Hawaiian music series, Thursday

Justin Phillips, Tarvin Makia and Brian Haia perform a free outdoor Hawaiian concert on the lawn fronting the Baldwin Home Museum Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Justin Phillips was exposed to a diverse blending of culture and music while growing up on Maui and showed an early talent for music. He appeared in almost every talent show and or school competition and regularly sang in his church choir. His debut album is “Diamond in Rough,” featuring 10 original compositions.

Tarvin Makia has played with many popular Maui groups, including a multi-year stint with the award-winning group – Hapa.

Performing professionally on Maui for over 35 years, Brian Haia plays many instruments, including guitar, drums, and cajon.

Concert seating is on the lawn and the low rock wall with limited chairs available. Blankets, mats and low-back beach chairs are welcome. The Baldwin Home Museum is located in the heart of Lahaina on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets. Paid parking is available behind the museum.The concert is organized by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation and has sponsors, including Maui County. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

Chinese New Year, Jan. 27

The nonprofit Lahaina Restoration Foundation is sponsoring a 2023 Chinese New Year celebration at the Wo Hing Temple Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. The event, based on the Chinese moon calendar New Year, features New Year cultural displays and exhibits with a lion dance scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. The lion dancers continue down the street visiting business. Activities include mahjong, keiki craft activity, knot tying, New Year readings, herbs and acupuncture, and cooking demonstration and tasting. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Kung Fu, lion dance Sunday

Saam Fu Chinese Cultural Arts of Oahu performs kung fu and a lion dance at Duckine restaurant and bar to celebrate the Chinese New Year Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. The Asian fusion restaurant offers a 20 percent kama’aina discount. The Saam Fu website is saamfu.org For more information, including reservations, go to duckkine.com or call 808-451-2778.

Lahaina jazz benefit, Sunday

The Makai Jazz Group performs at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. Group members include saxophonist Bruce Boege, keyboardist Jeff Hellmer, Jimmy C on drums and vocals, and bassist Dave Graber. The sunset jazz series’ proceeds from concert tickets go to Jazz Maui’s music education program. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

The House Shakers perform Thursday

The House Shakers performs at Fleetwood’s, Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band includes Grammy winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos along with guitarist Kenny Geiser and drummer Paul Marchetti. The Pohai Band performs on a separate stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gretchen Rhodes performs with The House Shakers at Fleetwood’s Friday and with the band The Pool Party Sunday.

Gretchen Rhodes at Fleetwood’s Friday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform classic rock and blues with members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band at Fleetwood on Friday, Jan. 27. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Levi Poasa performs on a separate stage at the same time. For more information, go to gretchenrhodesmusic.com to find her tour schedule, or fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Trevino, Pfluke Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs classic blues and soul music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Singer, composer and Hawaiian slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs at 12 noon. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or Adrian Trevino Music on Facebook.

Rhodes & The Pool Party, Sunday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s on Sunday, Jan. 29. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock. She has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Also playing on a separate stage is Jason Arcilla who performs blues and soul music. For more information, go to gretchenrhodes.com or fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Roman Czerwinski. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Santana, Pohai Band Monday

Brian Santana and the Pohai Band entertain on separate stages at Fleetwood’s Monday, Jan. 30, both starting at 7:30 p.m. Santana sings rock, pop and classics, while Poasa performs island rock and Hawaiian reggae. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or Brian Santana Music on Facebook.com.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Jan. 26, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Maui artist Ellen Levinsky displays her original works of feather art weekly a the Lahaina Art Society’s fair at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Friday and Saturday.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Gilliom & Esquire, Tuesday

The multi-talented Eric Gilliom and dynamic ukulele player Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band, and Esquire is a part of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com.

A free hula lesson is available at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Feather flower rosette-making

A lesson in making a feather flower rosette is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana performs at the Hula Grill and also at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Jan. 28, and Monday, Jan. 30, both from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Ledward Ka’apana

Ka’apana performs Wednesday

Slack key guitarist and singer Ledward Ka’apana performs with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Ka’apana, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, is a former member of Hui OhanaHere’s Ka’apana performing with Kahumoku in Maunaloa Slack Key. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

DJ performances, Friday

DJ performances by Hawaii’s local favorites and new rising stars perform at “Trapped In Paradise” at da Playground Maui Friday, Jan. 27, at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

The reggae band The Movement performs at da Playground Maui Saturday night.

Reggae band The Movement, Saturday

Bamp Productions presents The Movement at da Playground Maui Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. The website is themovementvibe.com. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Cocktail and Queens, Sunday

ManCandy Productions presents Cocktail and Queens at da Playground Maui Sunday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music is by DJ Kurt. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA

A free taiko drum performance takes place at The Point Cafe’ Sunday at 4 p.m.

Free taiko performance in Lower Kula

The group Zenshin Daiko Drummers performs at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka Sunday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 30, ukulele master and Nā Hōkū nominee CJ Boom Helekahi performs along with a hula performance. Pianist Mark Johnstone of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band performs Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Randall Rospond entertains Wednesday, Feb. 1, with rock, blues and country. The Monday through Wednesday performances take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Hui Noʻeau exhibit opens

The 2023 Annual Juried Exhibition continues at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center. With no theme, this exhibition challenges the artists to submit their best works. Regular hours for visiting the Center, including the exhibit, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A video providing an online walk-through of the exhibit is available at the website huinoeau.com The juror for the exhibit is Rosina Potter, executive director of Hawai’i Contemporary. The exhibition sponsors are Doug and Medeline Callahan, Susan O’Shaughnessy and Bryan Luther, and Carolyn Schaefer. The exhibit ends on Feb. 17. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 0 for the front desk.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Jan. 28, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Anthony Pfluke and Eric Gilliom

Gilliom & Pfluke, Friday

Maui singer-songwriter Anthony Pfluke performs music with singer Eric Gilliom at The Shops Friday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Pfluke writes songs of life in the islands. Gilliom has performed on Broadway as a singer. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Mulligans live music weekend

Murray Thorne entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Jan. 27. Tempa Singer, Naor, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain Saturday, Jan. 28, Both events are from 6 to 8 p.m. Island Soul entertains Sunday, Jan. 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information including cover on Sunday, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Art of Aloha, Sunday

Lahaina Galleries presents Maui’s 21st annual “Art of Aloha” at The Shops at Wailea Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring “nine captivating artists from around the world.” Meet Guy Buffet, Alex Bernstein, Leon Bronstein, Dario Campanile, Ronaldo Macedo, Robert Lyn Nelson, Andreas Nottebohm, Steve Turnbull and Caroline Zimmerman. RSVP, 808-874-8583.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com.

