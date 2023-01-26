PC: Flip Nicklin / Minden Pictures. NMFS Permit #19225

Join leading scientists, photographers, filmmakers, and conservationists Feb. 17-20, 2023, to learn the latest in whale research and conservation. Whale Tales returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and all presentations will be live-streamed for attendees to participate worldwide.

Presented by Whale Trust, a Maui-based whale research and education organization, Whale Tales 2023 will gather the global whale enthusiast and marine science communities with a mission to educate, inspire, and connect our community with the latest knowledge in whale research.

For over two decades, the Whale Trust research team has dedicated itself to exploring and understanding whale song and natural behavior patterns in whales, and Whale Tales has been a vital part of that mission for 17 years. This year’s program will feature cutting edge presentations, benefit whale watches with the expert presenters, and an Art & Education Expo showcasing ocean-conscious businesses, local artists, and conservation organizations.

As a signature event at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, 2023 is a special year for Whale Tales as the weekend gathering returns to the spectacular 54-acre property that it has called home since its inception for the first time in two years.

“Whale Tales is such a unique and special event and we are delighted to host it once again,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “If you’re looking for an amazing Maui experience, Whale Tales always delivers a combination of fun, education, and best of all, whale watching.”

Inspired by positive feedback from the global reach of virtual Whale Tales, the 2023 event will bring marine scientists from Central America (Joëlle De Weerdt), Mexico (Dr. Jorge Urbán), Philippines (Dr. Jo Marie Acebes), Japan (Dr. Nozomi Kobayashi), British Columbia (Dr. Jim Darling) and Hawai’i (Dr. Meagan Jones, Dr. Marc Lammers) together for a comprehensive update on humpbacks across the North Pacific region.

In addition to visual presentations from Whale Trust research photographers Flip Nicklin and Ralph Pace, Whale Tales will feature award-winning filmmakers Howard and Michele Hall with a special screening of their movie Soul of the Ocean. Marine scientist, explorer, and filmmaker Gaelin Rosenwaks will also be presenting and signing her new photography book, “Sperm Whales: The Gentle Goliaths of the Oceans” (Rizzoli, 2022). To learn more about these incredible presenters and their work, visit WhaleTales.org.

All funds raised at Whale Tales support whale research in Hawaii through the Whale Tales Beneficiary Fund. Registration and more information, including a detailed schedule of events, is available on WhaleTales.org. A suggested donation of $60 per person supports Whale Tales beneficiary organizations and students. As one of our core values is providing accessible marine education for all, free and discounted registration is available to students, educators and kama‘āina attendees.

“The generous support through the Whale Tales Beneficiary Fund to the sanctuary’s large whale entanglement response efforts has contributed to many aspects of our humpback whale response and monitoring, including helping free over 30 whales from life-threatening entanglements,” said Ed Lyman, NOAA.

Whale Tales 2023 presenting sponsors include Makana Aloha Foundation, George and Marie Weis, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, BrandLive, Encore, Lindblad-Expeditions/National Geographic, Pacific Life Foundation and ROAM Maui.