Maui Activities

17th Annual Whale Tales makes a splash this February at The Ritz Carlton, Kapalua

January 26, 2023, 6:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Flip Nicklin / Minden Pictures. NMFS Permit #19225

Join leading scientists, photographers, filmmakers, and conservationists Feb. 17-20, 2023, to learn the latest in whale research and conservation. Whale Tales returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and all presentations will be live-streamed for attendees to participate worldwide.

Presented by Whale Trust, a Maui-based whale research and education organization, Whale Tales 2023 will gather the global whale enthusiast and marine science communities with a mission to educate, inspire, and connect our community with the latest knowledge in whale research.

For over two decades, the Whale Trust research team has dedicated itself to exploring and understanding whale song and natural behavior patterns in whales, and Whale Tales has been a vital part of that mission for 17 years. This year’s program will feature cutting edge presentations, benefit whale watches with the expert presenters, and an Art & Education Expo showcasing ocean-conscious businesses, local artists, and conservation organizations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a signature event at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, 2023 is a special year for Whale Tales as the weekend gathering returns to the spectacular 54-acre property that it has called home since its inception for the first time in two years.

“Whale Tales is such a unique and special event and we are delighted to host it once again,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “If you’re looking for an amazing Maui experience, Whale Tales always delivers a combination of fun, education, and best of all, whale watching.”

Inspired by positive feedback from the global reach of virtual Whale Tales, the 2023 event will bring marine scientists from Central America (Joëlle De Weerdt), Mexico (Dr. Jorge Urbán), Philippines (Dr. Jo Marie Acebes), Japan (Dr. Nozomi Kobayashi), British Columbia (Dr. Jim Darling) and Hawai’i (Dr. Meagan Jones, Dr. Marc Lammers) together for a comprehensive update on humpbacks across the North Pacific region.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to visual presentations from Whale Trust research photographers Flip Nicklin and Ralph Pace, Whale Tales will feature award-winning filmmakers Howard and Michele Hall with a special screening of their movie Soul of the Ocean. Marine scientist, explorer, and filmmaker Gaelin Rosenwaks will also be presenting and signing her new photography book, “Sperm Whales: The Gentle Goliaths of the Oceans” (Rizzoli, 2022). To learn more about these incredible presenters and their work, visit WhaleTales.org.

All funds raised at Whale Tales support whale research in Hawaii through the Whale Tales Beneficiary Fund. Registration and more information, including a detailed schedule of events, is available on WhaleTales.org. A suggested donation of $60 per person supports Whale Tales beneficiary organizations and students. As one of our core values is providing accessible marine education for all, free and discounted registration is available to students, educators and kama‘āina attendees.

“The generous support through the Whale Tales Beneficiary Fund to the sanctuary’s large whale entanglement response efforts has contributed to many aspects of our humpback whale response and monitoring, including helping free over 30 whales from life-threatening entanglements,” said Ed Lyman, NOAA.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Whale Tales 2023 presenting sponsors include Makana Aloha Foundation, George and Marie Weis, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, BrandLive, Encore, Lindblad-Expeditions/National Geographic, Pacific Life Foundation and ROAM Maui.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Abundance Of Mother And Calf Humpback Whale Pairs Prompts Advice To Ocean Users 2Maui Bicycle Shop Owner Watches Makawao Store Go Up In Flames 3Police Response On Wells Street Near Old Wailuku Courthouse 42 Arrested Others Rally Outside Waiehu Land At Center Of Native Hawaiian Ownership Debate 5Pvc Pipes Resembling Improvised Explosive Devices Discovered During Crash Investigation 6Fire Causes 1 Million In Damage To Commercial Building In Makawao