George Kahumoku Jr. was presented with a Certificate of Congratulations from Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. during his 72nd birthday party at Tanteʻs Island Cuisine in Kahului on Saturday.

The certificate congratulates the Grammy award winner on receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.

County Chief of Communications and Public Affairs, Mahina Martin presented the certificate to Kahumoku on behalf of Mayor Bissen who was off island at the time and unable to attend the event.

“The County of Maui greatly appreciates Uncle George Kahumoku’s commitment to perpetuating Native Hawaiian culture,” county officials said. As a four-time Grammy award winner, master slack key guitarist, songwriter, world traveling performer, teacher, artist, storyteller and writer, the certificate said George Kahumoku Jr. “is indeed a treasure to the County of Maui.”