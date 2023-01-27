Pi’ilani Hwy facing North. The river running is Kaonoulu Stream. Photo credit: William Hankins (Jan. 27, 2023)

Update: 2:10 p.m., Jan. 27, 2023

Maui Emergency Management reports that as of 2:09 p.m., tat South Kīhei Road is closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Piʻilani Highway is closed near Nuʻu in East Maui.

MEMA reports that several stream gages along the windward side of Haleakalā indicated rapid rises in water levels.

“Radar showed rainfall continuing to move over the slopes of Haleakalā from the east, with peak rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This heavy rainfall activity should continue into the evening hours,” according to a MEMA update.

Waipuilani Street at Lilia Street facing South Wailea. (Roundabout and Piikea shopping center can be seen if you zoom in). Photo credit: William Hankins (Jan. 27, 2023)

