Maui News

South Kīhei Road closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch; Piʻilani Highway closed at Nuʻu

January 27, 2023, 2:38 PM HST
* Updated January 27, 3:31 PM
Pi’ilani Hwy facing North. The river running is Kaonoulu Stream. Photo credit: William Hankins (Jan. 27, 2023)

Update: 2:10 p.m., Jan. 27, 2023

Maui Emergency Management reports that as of 2:09 p.m., tat South Kīhei Road is closed at Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Piʻilani Highway is closed near Nuʻu in East Maui.

MEMA reports that several stream gages along the windward side of Haleakalā indicated rapid rises in water levels.

“Radar showed rainfall continuing to move over the slopes of Haleakalā from the east, with peak rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This heavy rainfall activity should continue into the evening hours,” according to a MEMA update.

Waipuilani Street at Lilia Street facing South Wailea. (Roundabout and Piikea shopping center can be seen if you zoom in). Photo credit: William Hankins (Jan. 27, 2023)

*Thank you to those who have already sent us images from today’s inclement weather and flooding. If you have images of news that you took and would like to share with us, please email [email protected]

