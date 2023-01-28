T S Restaurants raised a $109,053 for the foodbank.

T S Restaurants raised a total of $109,053 for Hawai‘i Foodbank and its partner agencies during its month-long food drive and fundraiser in November.

Of the total, $59,040 and 1,092 pounds of food were collected for Maui Food Bank at TS Restaurants’ four Maui locations – Duke’s Beach House Maui, Hula Grill Kāʻanapali, Kimo’s Maui and Leilani’s on the Beach.

Throughout the month, guests were invited to make a donation to the Food Bank, with T S matching 100% of the donations in food and beverage credits. All funds raised and food donated on Maui will stay on the island to support local families in need.

“This type of campaign really speaks volumes about the collective power of our community,” said Rich Yust, executive director of Maui Food Bank. “So many people came together to make this generous donation possible – from T S Restaurants leadership and staff to local customers and visitors alike. It’s incredibly humbling to witness the depth of aloha that exists across the islands.”

To encourage participation in its Maui Food Bank promotion, T S Restaurants provided $10 in food and beverage certificates for every five items donated. Monetary contributions were also rewarded with a certificate that matched the donation amount, up to $50.

“T S Restaurants is proud to support Maui Food Bank in its important mission to help the hungry in Maui County,” said Dylan Ching, T S Restaurants’ vice president of operations (Hawai‘i). “With roots here in Hawai‘i, T S Restaurants seeks to honor the importance of aloha and community in all that we do. Through this donation, we are thrilled to provide food for more than 237,000 meals to deserving, local families on Maui.”

“This donation comes at a really important time. With inflation rates and grocery costs continuing to rise, a lot of Maui families are facing extra challenges putting food on the table this holiday season,” added Yust. “We are incredibly appreciative of T S Restaurants and their customers for supporting our community in this special way.”

The fundraising campaign is one of T S Restaurants’ many efforts to serve the people of Hawai‘i. Others include beach cleanups, scholarships, environmental education and more. The company focuses its impact on combating hunger, supporting local agriculture, sharing Duke Kahanamoku’s legacy, growing our keiki, protecting our oceans and lakes, and celebrating Hawaiian culture. To learn more about T S Restaurants, visit www.tsrestaurants.com/.