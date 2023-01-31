Tre Evans-Dumaran

A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during flood response in Kīhei Friday, continues to fight for his life.

The county issued press release update on Monday, identifying the the man as 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran. Since then a GoFundMe account has been set up, and within the first 16 hours, had raised nearly $23,000.

A website set up on the firefighter’s behalf, provided an update at 7:45 a.m. today saying Tre is still in sedation. “He is still on life support systems as doctors are trying to help Tre’s lungs recover after being full of water. We’re hopeful that his lungs are getting the rest it needs now and will start to work again for Tre.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The firefighter, who has served three years with the department, was reportedly recovered in the ocean by his crew. Resuscitation was initiated and Evans-Dumaran was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition after regaining a pulse, according to the online update.

On Monday, county officials confirmed that Evans-Dumaran was making “positive and promising signs of progress,” with multiple life saving measures in place.