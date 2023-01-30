County officials say a Maui firefighter injured during storm response in Kīhei remains hospitalized in critical condition, and is making “positive and promising signs of progress.”

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, has been with the department for more than three years.

He was swept into a storm drain on Jan. 27, while responding to storm conditions impacting residences in Kīhei at Oluea Street. He was retrieved 800 yards away where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kūlanihākoʻi Street, according to a County of Maui news release.

Evans-Dumaran has been in the Maui Memorial Medical Center intensive care unit with multiple life saving measures in place, according to officials.

“We are grateful and humbled by the support of our community and send our deepest appreciation to everyone. Tre’s ʻohana and our family of firefighters, together with our community are at his side in prayer and spirit to help him get through the difficult days ahead of recovery. He’s not out of the woods yet, but every day brings hope and every day we offer our prayers to give him strength,” said Fire Chief Brad Ventura.

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr., who has been receiving daily status updates, continues to monitor his progress as well. “So many in our community, myself and my own family as well, are holding Tre in our good thoughts and continuing to pray for his well-being. The days and weeks ahead will be important ones for him and his ʻohana. It’s uplifting that we are all focused on his recovery and encouraged by his progress.”

To assist with any needs, the family is arranging for a Go Fund Me page which is expected to be launched this week, according to County officials.