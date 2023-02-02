Nadira Rosado

Maui Police Department is asking for public help in locating a Wailuku woman named Nadira Rosado who fled with her son today after her son’s father was granted sole legal and physical custody, according to police.

The father of 3-month-old Hoku Nui Wada filed a custodial interference complaint after Rosado disappeared today with the boy, according to the police department.

Earlier today, the father was granted sole legal and physical custody of Hoku Nui Wada. Rosado is in violation of active Temporary Restraining Order issued by the Judge Michelle Drewyer, police said in a news release.

Rosado is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds.

Checks were made with Rosado’s friends and associates, but she could not be found, Maui police said. Rosado is known to operate a blue 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Hawai’i license plate LHN 903 and may be with stepmother Cindy August.

Kahului Airport police have been notified of the incident.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Rosado, please contact the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or Det. Taylor Kamakawiwo’ole at (808) 244-6469.