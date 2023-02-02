Maui News

Maui police seek help to find Wailuku woman in custody complaint who took son and fled

February 2, 2023, 3:08 PM HST
* Updated February 2, 3:43 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Nadira Rosado

Maui Police Department is asking for public help in locating a Wailuku woman named Nadira Rosado who fled with her son today after her son’s father was granted sole legal and physical custody, according to police.

The father of 3-month-old Hoku Nui Wada filed a custodial interference complaint after Rosado disappeared today with the boy, according to the police department.

Earlier today, the father was granted sole legal and physical custody of Hoku Nui Wada. Rosado is in violation of active Temporary Restraining Order issued by the Judge Michelle Drewyer, police said in a news release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rosado is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds.

Checks were made with Rosado’s friends and associates, but she could not be found, Maui police said. Rosado is known to operate a blue 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Hawai’i license plate LHN 903 and may be with stepmother Cindy August.

Kahului Airport police have been notified of the incident.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Rosado, please contact the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or Det. Taylor Kamakawiwo’ole at (808) 244-6469.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Gofundme Set Up For Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran 2Stabbing In Wailea Reportedly Started As An Argument Over Parking And Escalated 3700 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spilled At Maui Space Surveillance Complex At Haleakala 4Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Maintenance In Kihei Starts Feb 13 5Marine Debris Ingested By 60 Ton Sperm Whale Believed To Be A Contributing Cause Of Death 6Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Occupancy Average Rates In State