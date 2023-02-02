Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:54 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 12:19 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:38 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:17 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:00 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:01 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold at small levels today due to a mix of a medium-period northwest swell and short-period northerly swell moving through. Expect a downward trend from both swell sources Friday into the weekend as they move out. Surf will trend back up late Saturday through the second half of the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives and moves through. A long-period northwest swell arriving by late Monday will peak Tuesday through midweek, and could drive surf heights toward the advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as it peaks. An out of season south swell will hold today, then ease Friday into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and remain up next week as the trades return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.