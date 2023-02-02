Maui Surf Forecast for February 02, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:16 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:17 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold at small levels today due to a mix of a medium-period northwest swell and short-period northerly swell moving through. Expect a downward trend from both swell sources Friday into the weekend as they move out. Surf will trend back up late Saturday through the second half of the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives and moves through. A long-period northwest swell arriving by late Monday will peak Tuesday through midweek, and could drive surf heights toward the advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as it peaks. An out of season south swell will hold today, then ease Friday into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and remain up next week as the trades return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com