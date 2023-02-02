Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 02, 2023

February 2, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:54 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 12:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:16 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:38 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:17 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:00 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold at small levels today due to a mix of a medium-period northwest swell and short-period northerly swell moving through. Expect a downward trend from both swell sources Friday into the weekend as they move out. Surf will trend back up late Saturday through the second half of the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives and moves through. A long-period northwest swell arriving by late Monday will peak Tuesday through midweek, and could drive surf heights toward the advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as it peaks. An out of season south swell will hold today, then ease Friday into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and remain up next week as the trades return. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




