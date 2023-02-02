Utility credits through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program have been delayed as the state and Hawaiian Electric work to have the credits applied to bills.

Maui Economic Opportunity, whose only role in LIHEAP was to sign up applicants last June, has been deluged with phone calls with callers asking when the credits will be applied and the cause of the delay. The credits usually appear on utility bills beginning in the fall.

“MEO does not have access to utility customers’ accounts or information or approved amounts of the credit. The credits are now in the hands of the state and utility companies. Patience is requested with the numerous calls disrupting MEO’s operations and ability to help others who are in need,” the organization said in a news release.

LIHEAP applicants are urged to continue to review their monthly utility statements for the credit. If there are any updates, MEO will share that information with the community.

MEO continues to run another facet of LIHEAP, which provides low income households facing disconnection support on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of households may receive assistance each month.

Applications are available at www.meoinc.org or by visiting the MEO Community Services office at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.