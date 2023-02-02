Maui News

Pacific Cancer Fondation makes annual appeal for donations

February 2, 2023, 9:06 AM HST
The Pacific Cancer Foundation has issued its annual appeal for donations. The organization provides free support services to Maui County cancer patients and their caregivers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many cancer patients sheltered and did not get the testing or treatment they needed, according to organization leaders. As a result, there has been a much higher incidence of stage 3 and stage 4 cancers and PCF reports it is seeing record numbers of cancer patients needing assistance.

Organization leaders say that in addition to the emotional, confusing and overwhelming feelings that come with cancer, many patients are not equipped for the expenses that come along with treatment.

“Many of our patients are one paycheck away from homelessness and once they are homeless, they cannot receive treatment,” said Linda Puppolo, PCF Executive Director.

PCF offers services to support cancer patients’ stability; especially in “Gap Groups.” In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the organization welcomes donations in any amount or funding a need as follows:

More information is available at pacificcancerfoundation.org.

Comments

