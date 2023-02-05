From event flyer.

Akakū Maui Community Media is relaunching its public salon series Akakū Upstairs on Feb. 16, 2023. Since 2017 this program has brought guests together to share, learn and be inspired by local stories, with the intent of elevating community and conversation.

On every third Thursday of the month in 2023, Akakū will feature a variety of events with speakers, screenings, panels and workshops. The events will be held at Akakūʻs Upstairs Media Lab, Suite 205. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to allow guests to connect prior to the salon, which runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend for free but registration is required since seating is limited. Each salon is recorded and will air on Akakū channel 55 and on demand on MauiStream.

The first of the series will be a talk story with Naomi “Sissy” Lake-Farm, Executive Director of the Maui Historical Society/Hale Hō’ike’ike at the Bailey House. She will be joined by Kelly McHugh-White of Maui Public Art Corps. Both women have been active in the Wailuku Town revitalization movement through the SMALL TOWN * BIG ART initiative.

The event will include a screening of video stories produced in collaboration with community members, followed by a public Q&A.

Akakū Maui Community Media is an independent, nonprofit corporation established in 1992 to promote the creation of media by, for, and about the community.