Humpback whale breaching in Maui waters. File photo courtesy Pacific Whale Foundation.

Pacific Whale Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy, announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival.

Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui.

The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean conservation efforts through events such as Race for Whales and large-scale community beach cleanups to educational, family-friendly activities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Race for Whales, a virtual event open to global participants, is back for 2023 taking place now through Feb. 28. Race for Whales invites registrants to upload and track any and all movement, whether running, walking, biking, etc., measured in miles throughout the month. T-shirts are available for purchase, and participants who complete 43 miles will receive medals commemorating 2023 as PWF’s 43rd year dedicated to protecting whales and dolphins and inspiring environmental stewardship.

The month-long celebration features a myriad of opportunities to learn about marine mammals, the challenges they face and how you can be part of the solution.

Additional events and activities at 2023 Maui Whale Festival include PWF Conservation program’s inaugural large-scale community beach cleanups to be held weekly on Maui throughout February at presently underserved coastal locations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On-island participants are invited to clean up debris and submit their recorded findings to PWF, thereby enabling the organization to continue ongoing research to inform effective measures that protect the waters of Maui Nui. Beach cleanup T-shirts are available for purchase through Bonfire.

For more information visit pacificwhale.org/mauiwhalefestival.