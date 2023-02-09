Maui Activities

2023 Great Beach Cleanup continues at 3 sites on Maui

February 9, 2023, 11:26 AM HST
The 2023 Great Beach Cleanup is a new program of the Pacific Whale Foundation. Photo Courtesy: Pacific Whale Foundation

The 2023 Great Beach Cleanup, a new Pacific Whale Foundation program that launched on Feb. 1, has three more events this February at Olowalu Beach, Lahaina Harbor and Ma’alaea Harbor.

The ocean conservation nonprofit foundation is encouraging Maui residents and visitors to celebrate the annual return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui by participating in the cleanups.

They are part of the foundation’s annual Maui Whale Festival, which also includes Race for Whales and the Great Whale Count.

The cleanups help protect vulnerable marine wildlife in Maui Nui by keeping local beaches debris-free while supporting the organization’s vital conservation work.

Each organized community cleanup will occur from 9 a.m. to noon with this season’s remaining cleanups scheduled for Feb. 11, Feb. 19 and Feb. 24.

Official 2023 Great Beach Cleanup T-shirts are available for purchase for participants and general supporters alike.

Visit www.bonfire.com/great-beach-cleanup to order your cleanup conservation swag. Sign ups for the remaining Great Beach Cleanups:

For more information about the Great Beach Cleanup, contact conservation program manager Susan Frett at [email protected].

In addition to the Great Beach Cleanup, Maui Whale Festival offers several other opportunities for communities to get involved in the celebration, such as racking up miles running, biking, walking, paddling and skating in the Virtual Race for Whales.

Participants in the multi-event festival help provide much-needed funds for the foundation’s research, education and conservation programs working to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship.

For more information about Maui Whale Festival events, visit: www.pacificwhale.org/mauiwhalefestival.

